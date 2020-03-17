WASHINGTON - The Federal Reserve says it will buy short-term loans from banks and companies to support the flow of credit as the economy grinds to a halt amid the viral outbreak. The Fed is reviving a program that it first used during the 2008 financial crisis to unclog a short-term lending market for what is known as “commercial paper.” Large businesses issue commercial paper to raise cash to meet payrolls and cover other short-term costs.
Fed will buy short-term loans to try to ease flow of credit
Fed will buy short-term loans to try to ease flow of credit
- Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Shoppers scramble to stock up
- Blaming police avoids solving problems
- City aims to maintain services
- Thickest ice within break wall
- Speed limit hike to be tested
- Ontario reports four new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus
- Hospital measures target COVID-19 virus
- Ontario casinos closed
- Tipping point reached: medical officer
- Shooting death likely self-inflicted
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Author Rick Atkinson wins $50,000 history prize
- Atlantic provinces tighten measures aimed at preventing COVID-19 spread
- Scratched: Kentucky Derby now set for September due to virus
- Ohio postpones Democratic primary, Florida workers a no-show
- The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada
- Fed will buy short-term loans to try to ease flow of credit
- UEFA postpones Euro 2020 by 1 year
- Stranded travellers struggle to get home as borders close
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!
Entertainment
featured
HERITAGE. Ownership. Nimbyism. Environmentalism. Consumerism. Reconciliation. A satirical look at the contemporary cultural debate in Canada comes to the stage of Magnus Theatre in a new play by Drew Hayden Taylor. In a story based on actual events from the recent past, wild rice is at the c…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.