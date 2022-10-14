BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany said Friday they detained a man for resisting arrest and biting a service dog.
Officers were called to a dispute between two 29-year-old men and a 35-year-old woman in the western town of Ginsheim-Gustavsburg shortly after midnight.
The trio acted in an “extremely aggressive and uncooperative” fashion, police said in a statement. Officers were only able to overpower one of the men by using “massive physical force,” it said.
“In the course of resisting arrest the 29-year-old man also bit a police dog,” the statement said, adding that the canine did not sustain any injuries.
Meanwhile, the 35-year-old woman injured a police officer with a punch to the face.
All three were detained and spent the rest of the night in jail to sober up.
