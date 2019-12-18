NEW DELHI - India's Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the final appeal of one of the four men sentenced to death for the 2012 fatal gang rape of a woman on a moving bus in New Delhi, paving the way for the four to be hanged.
The gruesome case made international headlines and exposed the scope of sexual violence against women in India, prompting Indian lawmakers to stiffen penalties in rape cases.
The victim, a 23-year-old physiotherapy student whom Indian media dubbed “Nirbhaya,” or “Fearless,” because Indian law prohibits rape victims from being identified, died at a hospital in Singapore from the injuries she sustained in the brutal attack.
The assailants were tried relatively quickly in a country where sexual assault cases often languish for years. Four defendants were sentenced to death. Another hanged himself in prison before his trial began, though his family insists he was killed. The sixth assailant was a minor at the time of the attack and was sentenced to three years in a reform home.
One of those sentenced to death, Akshay Kumar Singh, filed his review petition earlier this month after the other three had theirs rejected.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected Singh's appeal. India's president can still decide to grant him mercy, but that is not expected to happen.
