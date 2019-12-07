TEHRAN, Iran - Iran's foreign minister says a detained Princeton graduate student will be exchange for an Iranian scientist held by the U.S. Mohammed Javad Zarif made the announcement on Twitter on Saturday. The trade involves graduate student Xiyue Wang and scientist Massoud Soleimani.
Iran: Held US grad student to be exchanged for scientist
Iran: Held US grad student to be exchanged for scientist
- Nasser Karimi And Jon Gambrell The Associated Press
-
Tags
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Local man wins on Price Is Right
- Charges laid after woman dies following being hit by van
- Shoppers lose options so that share prices get a boost
- If you’re grieving this holiday season
- Duizer’s young guns upset Hackner rink
- Tables sell fast for charity craft show
- City curlers find success on the road
- Prior statement by wife of former mayor played at trial
- Support office opened
- You can keep denying: Crown
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- North Stars tested by Lumberjacks
- Boys get lessons on respect
- Iran: Held US grad student to be exchanged for scientist
- No winning ticket for Friday night's $21 million Lotto Max jackpot
- B.C. treaty commissioner expects UNDRIP bill to speed treaty talks, more deals
- Friday's Games
- HBC minority shareholder files lawsuit to block privatization bid
- Leon Draisaitl, Alex Chiasson score early power-play goals, Oilers beat Kings 2-1
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!
Entertainment
Caly Norris hadn’t been at the Buskers Festival for very long Sunday before she already had a balloon animal and watched a man juggle lit torches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.