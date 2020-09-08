TEHRAN, Iran - Iran's state TV, citing an unnamed official, announced Tuesday that British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is facing a new charge.
The report did not elaborate.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been released from prison due to the coronavirus pandemic after serving nearly all of her five-year sentence. Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested during a holiday with her toddler daughter in April 2016. Her family says she was in Iran to visit family, denying that she was plotting against Iran.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe worked for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of the news agency.
The new charges come after Zaghari-Ratcliffe family's linked her detention to Iran's negotiations with the British government over 400 million pounds settlement ($530 million) held by London, a payment the late Iranian Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi made for Chieftain tanks that were never delivered. Tehran has denied that her detention was linked to the negotiations.
