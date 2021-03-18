TOKYO - Japan said Thursday it would end a monthslong state of emergency in the Tokyo area set up to curb the spread of the coronavirus, despite concerns of a resurgence ahead of the spring party season and next week’s Olympic torch relay.
The emergency measures are set to be lifted on Sunday, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced during a televised government task force meeting.
The move underscores the government’s eagerness to minimize burdens on businesses and keep the economy going. However, some experts warned that although Tokyo has managed to bring down the rate of new infections, the decline has levelled off and could rebound.
Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures have been under emergency measures since Jan. 7, mainly requests for restaurants and bars to close at 8 p.m. and take preventive measures, as well as asking companies and employees to do more remote work. Similar emergency measures were lifted in six urban areas late last month.
Japan has managed to keep virus cases and deaths relatively low without enforcing a hard lockdown, with deaths related to COVID-19 at about 8,700 people.
Suga said indicators such as daily new cases and hospital bed occupancy rates have come down to levels that allow the emergency to be lifted in Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama prefectures. He would explain the government's strategy to prevent a resurgence at a press conference later Thursday.
Shigeru Omi, a doctor on a government panel of coronavirus experts, said cautionary measures after the end of the emergency will be crucial.
“We must prevent a rebound of infections. We must avoid putting strains on the medical and public health systems like before,” Omi said.
Suga said that although the state of emergency is coming to a close, measures to prevent a resurgence are necessary, as new cases in Tokyo are not declining steadily.
The prime minister said the government will expand testing to catch early signs of resurgence and step up monitoring of new variants of the virus believed to be more contagious, while carrying out vaccinations safely. Suga also pledged to strengthen the medical systems while the infections are still slow.
Since last year, the Japanese economy has been slammed by a drop in consumption, tourism, exports and manufacturing.
The decision to lift the measure comes just days before the nationwide Olympic torch relay begins in the northeastern Fukushima prefecture on March 25.
The Japanese capital reported 323 new cases on Thursday, down from 409 on Wednesday but up from 300 on Tuesday. As of Wednesday, Japan had 451,186 cases and about 8,717 deaths nationwide, the Health Ministry said.
