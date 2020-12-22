BOSTON - Massachusetts has awarded more than $1.2 million in grants to help collaborative work spaces across the state expand and safely reopen, MassDevelopment said in a statement Tuesday.
The grants ranging from less than $2,000 to $100,000 are intended to strengthen community-based innovation and entrepreneurship. They are going to 26 organizations in 18 communities to accelerate business formation, job creation and entrepreneurial activity during and after the coronavirus pandemic.
“Beyond funding additions and new equipment, these awards will help recipients buy new HVAC systems and desk dividers, and implement other needed safety measures as we continue to navigate this pandemic.” Lt. Governor Karyn Polito said in a statement.
The grants come through the Collaborative Workspace Program established in 2014.
___
ERIC CARLE MUSEUM CLOSES
The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art has temporarily closed again in response to the latest statewide spike in COVID-19 cases.
The closure that began Monday is precautionary, Alexandra Kennedy, executive director of the Amherst museum told The Daily Hampshire Gazette. Staff will continue to go into the museum on an as-needed basis and the museum’s bookshop will offer curbside service, she said.
“We are hoping we can reopen to visitors early in the new year,” Kennedy wrote in an email.
Museum officials say they’ll monitor state health data and reopen as soon it's safe for staff, visitors, and community. Everyone who has purchased advanced tickets will be issued a refund.
The museum closed in March at the start of the pandemic and reopened in August with strict protocols in place, including advanced registration for most visits and limited capacity.
