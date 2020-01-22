NewsAlert: First case of the coronavirus confirmed in Hong Kong NewsAlert: First case of coronavirus in Hong Kong Jan 22, 2020 Jan 22, 2020 Updated 13 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BEIJING - Chinese health authorities announces the first confirmed case of the new coronavirus in Hong Kong.More to come. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags International Health Disaster Recommended for you Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBiathlon relay includes blind competitor50 years of Thunder Bay sports memories on displayOnword and upwardDeadly blaze strikes house in Thunder Bay's north sideImmensely gifted, intensely private: Rush drummer Neil Peart dies at 67Grocery shopping on the quietThunder Bay part of cruisesFire at hospital set deliberately, hospital saysMurder charges now being laid in homicide caseCanadiens crowned Robin’s champs Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest News Aerosmith drummer loses bid to rejoin band for Grammy honours Bjorkstrand leads Blue Jackets past Jets for 6th straight Democrats appeal for GOP help to convict 'corrupt' Trump Migrants weigh limited options at Guatemala-Mexico border Coast Guard hunts for cruise ship passenger off Puerto Rico Protest messages shared in Hong Kong Lunar New Year packets Vigilante group in Mexico presents armed troop of children Japan has second straight year of red ink on trade last year Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now! Manage your lists Entertainment Buskers put on street shows Jul 29, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Caly Norris hadn’t been at the Buskers Festival for very long Sunday before she already had a balloon animal and watched a man juggle lit torches. Online Poll Should Thunder Bay’s proposed indoor turf facility include tennis? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Recent Magazine Other Publications On the Road Nov 13, 2019
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.