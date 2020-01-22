NewsAlert: U.S. Senate approves rules of Trump's impeachment trial NewsAlert: Senate OKs impeachment trial rules Jan 22, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WASHINGTON - The U.S. Senate approves rules for President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in a party-line vote.More to come. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags International Politics U.s. Senate Rule Impeachment Trial Law Donald Trump Washington Vote Party Line Recommended for you Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBiathlon relay includes blind competitor50 years of Thunder Bay sports memories on displayOnword and upwardDeadly blaze strikes house in Thunder Bay's north sideImmensely gifted, intensely private: Rush drummer Neil Peart dies at 67Grocery shopping on the quietThunder Bay part of cruisesMurder charges now being laid in homicide caseFire at hospital set deliberately, hospital saysCanadiens crowned Robin’s champs Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest News Dispute over rules erupts on impeachment's first full day Cases of new viral respiratory illness rise sharply in China NewsAlert: U.S. Senate approves rules of Trump's impeachment trial Court takes another look at Native American adoption law Facing humiliating controls, Lebanese focus fury on banks A #MeToo moment: Harvey Weinstein trial set to open Science Says: What to know about the viral outbreak in China Russia-Poland feud over history clouds Auschwitz anniversary Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now! Manage your lists Entertainment Buskers put on street shows Jul 29, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Caly Norris hadn’t been at the Buskers Festival for very long Sunday before she already had a balloon animal and watched a man juggle lit torches. Online Poll Should Thunder Bay’s proposed indoor turf facility include tennis? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Recent Magazine Other Publications On the Road Nov 13, 2019
