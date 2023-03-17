MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former Minneapolis police officer serving time for the 2020 murder of George Floyd has pleaded guilty to two counts of tax evasion. Derek Chauvin entered the plea Friday in a Minnesota court before Washington County Judge Sheridan Hawley. Chauvin appeared via Zoom from a federal prison in Tucson, Arizona. He was standing in a room and paced around before the hearing began. Chauvin and his now ex-wife were charged with multiple counts of underreporting their income and failing to file tax returns. His ex-wife pleaded guilty earlier to two counts. Chauvin was previously convicted on state murder charges for the May 2020 killing of Floyd and on a federal count of violating the Black man’s civil rights.
Officer who killed George Floyd pleads guilty in tax case
Officer who killed George Floyd pleads guilty in tax case
- Steve Karnowski And Trisha Ahmed The Associated Press
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Speedway changes all positive
- Crash near Kenora kills city resident
- Expo well-timed for resource ‘boom’
- Lappe skier gets bronze at Ski Nationals
- Wilkins proud of Lakehead’s season
- Head start in store for shipping season
- Snowstorm proves lucky for stuck traveller
- Holland moving to different ministeries
- Women from Ukraine tap into liquidation
- Sand, inspector among council topics
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Jim Gordon, rock drummer who killed mother, dies at 77
- Biden calls for tougher penalties for failed bank execs
- 'It's been fun:' Canada's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander blossoming into stardom for Thunder
- Prince Harry sues tabloid for defamation over security story
- The Canadian Press receives six National Newspaper Awards nominations
- Citizenship oath at the click of a mouse would cheapen tradition: Tory critic
- ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes
- Turkey's president says he will back Finland's NATO bid
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!
Entertainment
featured
The summer’s final Live on the Waterfront concert was held Wednesday evening at Prince Arthur’s Landing. The popular series in Thunder Bay has completed nine weekly shows that began on July 13. Wednesday’s concert was unique as it was held one hour later in the evening to mesh with the 10 p.…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.