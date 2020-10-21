ROME - Pope Francis endorsed gay civil unions for the first time as pontiff while being interviewed for a feature-length documentary that has premiered at the Rome Film Festival. The papal thumbs-up came midway through “Francesco,” which delves into the environment, poverty, migration, racial and income inequality and other issues Francis cares about most. In the documentary, the pope says: “Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God." Francis says a civil union law is needed because "that way they are legally covered.” While serving as archbishop of Buenos Aires, Francis endorsed civil unions for gay couples as an alternative to same-sex marriages.
Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary
Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary
- Nicole Winfield The Associated Press
-
- Updated
Tags
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Splash pad bucket battle divides neighbours
- Senior scammed out of about $50K
- Inductees feted during Women’s History Month
- ‘Everything is up in the air’
- Advocates push for free rides
- Pride crosswalks complete on city streets
- Lakehead preparing for all scenarios
- Comeback Twins
- Wanted man may be in city
- Some worry removing centre will take away safe space
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Next up in hunt for COVID-19 vaccine: Testing shots in kids
- Quebec says 64 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in past 24 hours
- After years grappling with Google, Europe has tips for US
- Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary
- OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to plead to 3 criminal charges
- The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020
- UK government borrowing hits record due to pandemic
- North American stock markets down in late-morning trading, loonie creeps up
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!
Entertainment
featured
The Interstellar Outdoor Cinema has set up shop temporarily in the north parking lot of the Intercity Shopping Centre. Scores of cars lined up at dusk Wednesday night for the Reel Paddling Film Festival, sponsored by Wilderness Supply Thunder Bay. This evening, the big screen will show a con…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.