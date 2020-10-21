ROME - Pope Francis is back to his mask-less old ways a day after donning a face mask for the first time during a liturgical service. The about-face came despite surging coronavirus infections across Europe. Francis shunned a facemask again during his Wednesday general audience in the Vatican auditorium, and remained mask-less when he greeted a half-dozen mask-less bishops at the end. He shook hands and leaned in to chat privately with each one. While the clerics wore masks while seated during the audience, all but one took his mask off to speak to the pope. Only one kept it on, and by the end of his tete-a-tete with Francis, had lowered it under his chin.
Pope reverts to mask-less old ways amid growing criticism
Pope reverts to mask-less old ways amid growing criticism
- Nicole Winfield The Associated Press
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Splash pad bucket battle divides neighbours
- Senior scammed out of about $50K
- Inductees feted during Women’s History Month
- ‘Everything is up in the air’
- Advocates push for free rides
- Comeback Twins
- Pride crosswalks complete on city streets
- Wanted man may be in city
- Lakehead preparing for all scenarios
- Some worry removing centre will take away safe space
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- US officials: Russia and Iran have obtained voter info
- Many thorny global situations hinge on US election outcome
- 'Blacklisted:' Nova Scotia First Nation pulls commercial lobster boats from the water
- Adviser suggests Alberta students not learn about residential schools before Grade 4
- Officer may face charges in killing of autistic Palestinian
- Dodgers, Rays draw record-low TV World Series audience
- Thai protesters march in show of strength against government
- In rebuke of Trump, Obama urges voters to show up for Biden
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!
Entertainment
featured
The Interstellar Outdoor Cinema has set up shop temporarily in the north parking lot of the Intercity Shopping Centre. Scores of cars lined up at dusk Wednesday night for the Reel Paddling Film Festival, sponsored by Wilderness Supply Thunder Bay. This evening, the big screen will show a con…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.