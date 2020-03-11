DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Saudi Arabia's oil company Aramco says it will increase production capacity to 13 million barrels per day, up from 12 million per day.
The majority state-owned company's announcement, made on the Saudi Tadawul stock exchange on Wednesday, did not say when that capacity increase would happen.
Aramco says the decision to increase capacity was a directive to the company from the Saudi Energy Ministry.
