CANBERRA, Australia - A strong earthquake has struck near coastal Papua New Guinea.
The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said a hazardous tsunami was possible within 300 kilometres (186 miles) of the epicenter, which would include eastern coastal areas of the country.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the 7.0 magnitude quake struck Friday north-northwest of Popondetta, Papua New Guinea, and was 80 kilometres (53 miles) deep. The tsunami warning centre said the magnitude was a stronger 7.3.
