OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Suspected Islamic extremists ambushed a convoy in northern Burkina Faso on Wednesday, killing at least 30 civilians along with 17 soldiers and volunteer defense fighters, the government said.
While there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack in Burkina Faso's Sahel region, militants linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group are increasingly targeting security forces in the West African country.
