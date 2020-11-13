LONDON - Britain’s Prison Service says that serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, who was widely known as the “Yorkshire Ripper," has died in the hospital.
The 74-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19 and was suffering from underlying health conditions. His cause of death will be investigated by the coroner.
Sutcliffe was serving a life sentence after being convicted of murdering 13 women in northern England between 1975 and 1980.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.