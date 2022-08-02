CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations says Yemen’s warring parties agreed Tuesday to renew an existing truce for another two months after international concerted efforts.
The U.N.'s envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg said in a statement that Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the country’s Houthi rebels agreed to extend the truce for two more months.
The statement said that both sides of the conflict had also agreed to try to reach a 'more expanded truce agreement.
