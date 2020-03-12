JUNEAU, Alaska - The University of Alaska said Thursday it will have students take most courses remotely for the rest of the spring semester amid concerns over the new coronavirus.
The university said it would extend spring break by a week to give faculty time to devise alternative ways to deliver courses, with classes starting March 23. Remote courses could be online, or through means such as audio and video.
The university also said it is asking students to move out of on-campus residence halls for the rest of the semester, though said exceptions could be made in limited cases, such as if a student could not return to their permanent home.
The university system is cancelling or postponing gatherings of 25 or more people through March 31.
President Jim Johnsen said it's a tough situation. “But I think it would be irresponsible of us not to be taking the most prudent measures possible at this time,” he told reporters via teleconference.
The state has not yet confirmed a case of COVID-19 in Alaska. Johnsen said prevention is critical.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. More than 80,000 people in China have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. More than 61,000 have recovered.
Meanwhile, Alaska Pacific University, based in Anchorage, announced it would start holding most classes online and that it had cancelled its spring commencement. The Anchorage school district is extending spring break for a week, with classes now to resume March 23, superintendent Deena Bishop said. Administrators and teachers will meet next week to develop possible contingency plans if schools are closed longer.
University of Alaska officials said for classes that can't be conducted by alternative means, such as certain labs, steps would be aimed at limiting the potential spread of the virus. They said that includes maintaining distance between people and practicing good hygiene.
The Alaska Democratic party has not changed its plans for in-person voting sites for its presidential preference primary April 4 but is assessing its plans daily amid concerns about COVID-19 and encouraging Democrats to vote by mail, the party's communications director, Jeanne Devon, said Thursday.
The party is paying attention for guidance from local health authorities and intends to take precautions to prevent the spread of any virus, which could include having hand sanitizer and tissues available at voting locations, she said.
