Earth Day took on its full meaning this year as countries around the world agreed on new, stronger emission reduction targets. It was overdue acknowledgment of the catastrophe that is racing around the planet. Climate promises have proven bendable in the past. This one sounds serious, but only time will tell if good intentions can overcome vested interests.
At a virtual gathering of 40 world leaders Thursday, Canada committed to cut emissions between 40 and 45 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030. That’s up to a third higher than what Canada first signed on to under the Paris Agreement.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Canada’s target should be 50 per cent while Green Party Leader Annamie Paul said it should be 60. Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole said that he’s OK with the old 30-per-cent target. That’s just not good enough.
The world has shot past the Paris commitment to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. We’re in the danger zone. The O’Tooles of the world are in the minority, which is where his party will remain if it doesn’t change its tune.
O’Toole came out of last month’s party convention insisting the climate debate "is over." Delegates had just voted to reject saying the party believes "climate change is real" and is "willing to act." So O’Toole is in the untenable position of ignoring his party’s position in favour of campaigning on his own.
Then last week, O’Toole issued his own rather absurd climate policy announcement in which he proposed a carbon tax but called it something else, insisting it bore no resemblance to the federal tax that he and his party have opposed.
Research shows Canadians in every single riding believe that the climate is changing. In Thunder Bay-Superior North it’s 86 per cent while in Thunder Bay-Rainy River the number is 88 per cent.
Canada’s new goal is lower than those in Britain, the European Union and the United States. But the pace of Canada’s emissions, rapid expansion of the oil and gas sector, and the fact we’ve largely decarbonized electricity already, mean that policies here have to be tougher than in other countries to meet the same goals.
This is the challenge of our lives. As much as the transition hurts, we have to do this.
When one of the leading newspapers in another country is of the opinion that one of your leaders needs to quit, you know that leader is in trouble.
On Sunday, in a Washington Post op-ed titled “Doug Ford must resign,” columnist David Moscrop wrote, “Over a year into the pandemic, things are worse in Ontario than they have been since it began.”
“Ontarians cannot wait to hold Ford accountable at the ballot box,” he wrote. “For the good of the province and his own party, Ford should catch the next train to political oblivion.”
Premier Ford has made such a shambles of reacting to the Covid pandemic that many of his medical and scientific advisers are openly questioning his decisions. Ford routinely reacts too late to spurts in Covid cases with policies that are too weak, and then lifts what restrictions he does impose too early.
Ford likes to say he acts solely on advice from medical experts. But decisions to give police arbitrary powers and close playgrounds “came out of nowhere,” a PC strategist told CBC Queen’s Park ace, Mike Crawley.
A rural-urban divide in caucus is at play and there is growing evidence that Ford takes his lead mainly from a small cadre of advisers. Besides, he wants to be liked and thus doesn’t want to offend anyone.
Whoever has his ear will be desperate to stem the tide of voter dissatisfaction and the tumble in Ford’s popularity by half to 31 per cent. The largely invisible Liberals are actually ahead of the PCs by a small margin in new polling.
Ford apologized Thursday for those seemingly panicked decisions but he’s ignored the best advice possible for too long. As if the week couldn’t get worse, he is now self-isolating after an aide tested positive for Covid. If he can’t get on course immediately for public buy-in of a bold, new, effective set of pandemic policies, Ford’s time will have come early.
The future of the Northern Ontario School of Medicine is secure. So says the provincial universities ministers. The future of the school’s Thunder Bay campus at Lakehead University is secure, says the school’s dean.
So why was the decision to remove NOSM’s joint affiliation with Lakehead and Laurentian University not made known to Lakehead, or to the med school’s chair and vice-chair, or the school’s dean, as part of the province’s decision to make it a standalone institution? It is hard to underestimate just how shocked these folks must have been.
Lakehead President Moira McPherson has written an anguished letter to Colleges and Universities Minister Ross Romano seeking assurance that severed ties with NOSM won’t result in closure of its Thunder Bay campus.
As Geoff Tesson, former head of health initiatives at Laurentian wrote in these pages on Saturday, no medical school in North America exists in isolation from a host university. Accreditation groups in Canada and the U.S., which ensure equal standards of medical schools education, require university affiliation. Hiving NOSM off from the two LUs risks their accreditation, wrote Tesson.
Thunder Bay city council this week passed a unanimous resolution supporting McPherson’s position. So did the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association.
NOSM Dean, Dr. Sarita Verma, said the provincial announcement took her, too, by surprise. She has since appeared to come to terms with the plan and said that there is no intention to close the campus in Thunder Bay, or at Sudbury’s Laurentian which has declared bankruptcy. NOSM has close to $20 million tied up in Laurentian’s insolvency.
Verma said, harshly, that McPherson and council have been misled by fear-mongering. The first many in Thunder Bay heard about this matter was when former mayors Ken Boshcoff of Thunder Bay and Jim Gordon of Sudbury expressed concern about possible ramifications to NOSM of Laurentian’s bankruptcy. They advocated splitting NOSM from its university hosts to protect it and allow for its own degree-granting. But the common arrangement with the two universities works just fine.
Verma admits she was after the province for new funding but expressed confidence in NOSM’s future. In Thunder Bay, for instance, she said the med school is looking to establish residency programs for specialists with Thunder Bay Regional Sciences Health Sciences Centre.
That’s reassuring, but one can understand the concerns of LU and the city when the province announced its odd decision.
The province didn’t bother to step in as Laurentian descended into bankruptcy which some fear could siphon off funds such as donations and bequests intended for the medical school. That Ontario didn’t give Lakehead and the med school’s chairs the courtesy of a heads-up about pulling NOSM from its connections to the university is puzzling.
Observers would be right to wonder if we’ve heard the whole story.
