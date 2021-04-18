By Ian Pattison
This is an updated version of a column that originally appeared in print and on the website April 17.
There is good news and mostly bad news on the Ontario pandemic front.
The bad is really bad if you live in and around Toronto where COVID-19 positivity rates are soaring -- to 15 per cent in Peel Region, for example.
In Thunder Bay, the positivity rate is just 1.8 per cent while the weekly incidence rate has dropped by more than half over the past week. There were just 56 active cases on Saturday while patients with more dangerous variant cases have inched up to 10.
Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of Ontario's science advisory panel, singled out Thunder Bay Friday in a televised address. He said Covid is surging fast in most of the province’s 34 health units while in Thunder Bay, strong adherence to public health measures has tamped down spread of the virus. (None of the provincial news reports on Brown’s address mentioned his praise for Thunder Bay.)
That was the end of the good news. Brown said that new modelling data shows Ontario needs a six-week stay-at-home order and at least 100,000 vaccinations administered per day to flatten the curve. Otherwise, the province could reach over 30,000 daily cases by June, a “frightening” scenario. Leading health care personnel spoke of terrible life-and-death decisions in ICUs soon without major changes.
Ontario refused federal offers of Red Cross aid Friday, arguing it needs more vaccines, not more personnel. Ottawa, of course, originally bet heavily on a development deal with Chinese maker CanSino for a vaccine trial, but that deal fell apart. Then Canada decided to invest in vaccines from European factories, afraid that the US, under former president Donald Trump, would make good on his threat to issue export bans.
Since then, Ottawa and Ontario have both erred on their vaccine rollout plans. Ontario in particular has been reluctant to lock down early and what restrictions it has imposed have been lifted too soon.
When Premier Ford announced his anemic “emergency brake” on public activity April 3, Dr. Samir Gupta, respirologist at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto, spoke bluntly for colleagues -- though apparently not for Ford’s dutiful chief medical officer, Dr. David Williams -- when he posted on Twitter: “Are those people who value a new sofa over the risk of being intubated? No. They are victims of failed leadership. If you say it’s OK to do something, people will go out and do it. In droves. And ‘it’s allowed but should be avoided’ is the meaningless copout of a gutless leader.”
Late Friday, Ford and several of his cabinet ministers finally announced tougher measures that, had some been invoked earlier, might well have spared the province from the alarming danger it faces. Stay-at-home orders are extended from four to six weeks, as recommended. As well, police would challenge anyone outside without good reason and playgrounds would be closed. Both of those ill-considered measures were withdrawn by Saturday after ferocious public and professional backlash.
Thunder Bay Police responded on their website in a way that tells you they realized Ford had overplayed and misdirected his hand. Police “will not be conducting random vehicle or individual stops” because they “remain mindful of the perceptions of the broader public as well as within more marginalized, racialized and vulnerable communities.” Instead, police will target “incidents where there has been a blatant disregard of the province’s stay-at-home orders.”
Thunder Bay has set the example for all of Ontario to follow. So the question then becomes why are we penalized with tougher rules intended to attack Covid hot spots 1,300 km from here?
* * *
In a city where few people can seem to agree on anything, one thing that everyone will acknowledge is the beauty of its surroundings, particularly its harbour. The Lake Superior vista and the Sleeping Giant formation make Thunder Bay a special place.
With that distinction comes a long history of marine activity. The turn of the 20th century brought the advent of passenger ships on the Great Lakes, notably Canadian Pacific’s Keewatin and Assiniboia sailing between depots in Owen Sound and the Lakehead.
Assiniboia burned during renovations in 1969 while Keewatin remains a prize for the taking.
Among the last Edwardian-era passenger liners still afloat she has a history familiar to many people in Thunder Bay. Retired in 1967 she was purchased by an enterprising Michigander who paid $37,000 and turned her into a maritime museum.
Later offered for sale, Thunder Bay city council thought about trying to secure Keewatin as the centrepiece of the city’s new waterfront park but typically dithered too long and lost out.
Keewatin was ultimately sold to a business consortium in Port McNicoll on Georgian Bay. But a dispute among developers and financiers has resulted in a controversial proposal to donate the ship to Kingston’s Marine Museum of the Great Lakes.
That is where the Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker Alexander Henry ended upon retirement. The museum property was later acquired by a developer and this time Thunder Bay seized its chance. The Lakehead Transportation Museum Society, with city support, had the ‘Henry towed back to where it was built and where it broke ice for 25 springs. It now rests at the former Pool 6 grain elevator wharf, restored and tended by society volunteers who (when Covid isn’t present) conduct tours.
The fate of Keewatin has not been settled and Thunder Bay could still make a bid for a fantastic piece of Great Lakes heritage that once called this city its northern terminus.
Another historic vessel did not escape Thunder Bay ownership. The James Whalen, among the toughest tugboats on the Lakes, towed ships and broke thick ice by the sheer weight of her hull for over 50 years.
In 1965 the Whalen went to work in Hamilton and a decade later was destined for scrap when she was purchased by Tourism Thunder Bay and returned here for restoration. Unfortunately, in a bid to expand Thunder Bay’s waterfront attractions, she was moored not at popular Marina Park, but largely hidden away at the Kam River Heritage Park where she has been a target of vandals and vagrants.
Welded shut and rusting, the Henry was found this week to be sinking. A damage assessment is under way with repairs to be considered by city council.
Any reading of online reaction to this development reveals overwhelming public support to move the James Whalen out of harm’s way on the Kam and over to join the Alexander Henry at the secure Pool 6 wharf, doubling the attraction for locals and tourists.
The council really ought to consider this. One can only imagine the frustration of transportation museum society volunteers and city employees who try to protect the tug from those who would continue to desecrate it.
Council is supporting another welcome marine development this week, approving $100,000 for landscaping and an engineering assessment of the Pool 6 dock to make it presentable and safe for ships from three cruise lines that will begin visiting Thunder Bay in 2022. Economic impact is estimated to be $20 million over the ensuing two years with dozens of new jobs.
No cruise ship has visited this city since 2013 and maybe that’s because stepping off a luxurious vessel onto the plain industrial dock was a bit much for passengers who spend oodles of money for the best of everything.
With respect to council’s plan, $100,000 for beautification alone would seem to be warranted. Let’s not do this half-way. In order to make the most of this promising tourism opportunity, let’s make these visitors’ first impressions match the ride they’ve taken to get here.
* * *
A few thoughts on the funeral Saturday of Prince Philip.
No one does it like the British. The tone and solemnity, the pomp and circumstance tempered this time by Covid, the choir and guns, bugles and bells, the procession of Royal Family members in and out of St. George’s Chapel on a glorious, sunny day on the grounds of the magnificent Windsor Castle, these are the signs and signals of tradition, duty and honour that are revered by millions of people throughout the Commonwealth.
The tasteless online postings of thoughtless people who sneer at the Windsors miss the point that this is their life. Like every family member before them, they were brought up to carry on. The widowed queen herself is the ultimate example of a life of service, albeit one that is gilded and privileged.
Anyone who was not moved by that funeral service is missing an emotional cog and dishonours Canada’s history and system of government.
Coverage of the funeral was best watched on CBC, impeccably hosted by Adrienne Arsenault with commentary from London by the network’s former correspondent, Ann MacMillan. As Canada’s national broadcaster embarks on a sometimes disjointed re-make of programming and personnel, these women remind us of what the CBC, like the British, has always been good at.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
