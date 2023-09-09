By Ian Pattison
POLLS consistently show that Canadians’ main concern is the cost of living. When asked to pinpoint the things that really eat into the family budget, people identify groceries, fuel . . . and taxes.
Mindful of this, Thunder Bay city council earlier this year set about to find ways to reduce the growth of property tax rates. The City is facing many of the same pressures as homeowners and a brutal 5.6-per-cent tax hike was whittled down to 4.4 per cent by cutting spending on a variety of projects and services – still onerous to many but a sign that savings can always be found.
Without a further hefty reduction in spending, next year’s challenge will be just as difficult, city manager Norm Gale has said. And so the council ordered administrators to come up with a list of cuts that would save a further $1.5 million.
This is where the public’s concern about taxes butts up against the public’s desire to maintain the things they like. And so, when managers suggested closing all but eight of the city’s 31 outdoor rinks in this hockey-mad city, well, the reaction was predictable.
Nearly 5,000 people responded to an online survey and well over 90 per cent of them said forget about closing our neighbourhood rink(s).
It’s too bad the survey didn’t invite opponents to offer alternative cost-savings. Then the council would have a list of cuts the public favours instead of ones they oppose.
Respondents did come up with some good ideas on their own, though, starting with sponsorships and naming rights.
The example blares from every major sport.
Professional tennis courts are awash in ads on walls behind players.
Indoor rink boards are splattered with advertising and the ‘Milk’ logo features prominently on the front of Toronto Maple Leafs sweaters.
It’s even more intrusive in Major League Baseball where every camera angle is jammed with sponsors’ names behind home plate, in the bullpen and even superimposed on the pitcher’s mound. Sponsorships have this year crept onto the shoulders of players’ uniforms.
It’s distracting, but it provides an example of how sponsors might pay to help keep Thunder Bay hockey rinks open.
Without some help, there is good reason to question the future viability of some facilities.
Do you know how many of Thunder Bay’s 31 outdoor rinks meet the target use rate — that is, number of users per hour — as defined in the outdoor rink policy?
Six — and most of those barely qualify.
So how much opposition is from families that stand to lose skating time and how much is just sentimental?
Only one of the boarded rinks with heated facilities supervised by parks staff — the top of the line, so to speak — exceeded the use target of 10 people per hour, measured over five years — 2019-2023. West Thunder Park’s hourly usage was 10.85 people.
At the other end of the scale were Frank Charry Park (3.71 users per hour), Oliver Road Park (4.07) and Waddington Park (4.22 — a figure that would surely irk its namesake and youth sports figure, the late Dick Waddington).
Among boarded rinks that aren’t supervised, only River Terrace Park on the north side and Stanley Park and Dease Park in the south exceeded the target use rate of three people an hour.
The most popular outdoor rink in the city is the one at Marina Park where an average of 20 people skate every hour.
THE HOCKEY community can be forgiven for its opposition since fewer rinks will mean less ice time and higher ice rental fees. As if organized hockey isn’t costly enough, what with league fees and equipment. But the public survey stipulated a limit of five per cent; anything more would have to be phased in, respondents said.
Still, Thunder Bayans pay less for ice time — $167-211 depending on the facility — than many other communities, including Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie and North Bay.
Goodness knows kids can use more physical activity.
Obesity rates among children and youth in Canada have nearly tripled in the last 30 years. Nearly one in three Canadian kids is overweight or obese, according to Statistics Canada. And things got considerably worse during the Covid pandemic period of inactivity.
It’s worse among Canadian adults. Two out of every three adults are overweight or obese so there aren’t a lot of good, healthy examples for kids at home, at school or out in the community.
Video games are a big part of the problem. In 2022, there were approximately 16.4 million gamers in Canada, says Statista, with 53 per cent of Canadians playing video games regularly.
Incredibly, at least to me, 90 per cent of Ontario kids and teens play video games and they spend an average of 13.5 hours a week at it. The average age is 12.
It does the heart good to see families involved in physical activities on trails, playfields and in parks but many more are locked away inside gaming and eating chips.
The City has provided plenty of outdoor spaces and activities over the years but some parks have fallen into disuse and are also scheduled for closure.
The City has increased the number of bicycle lanes on city streets but some selfish motorists oppose them. This city is addicted to its motor vehicles despite the widespread availability of public transit with bike racks on buses and provision of myriad recreational trails.
If city council chooses to go ahead with administration’s recommended rink closures, only eight sites would remain: North End, West End, Carrick and Marina Park in the north; Northwood Playfield, Dease Park, Vickers Park Trail and West Thunder Park in the south.
Parks staff will monitor outdoor rink use this winter and, if things don’t change, those that aren’t used much will be closed.
So if your neighbourhood rink is on the block, there is only one way to keep it open. Go skating. The more people, the better.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.