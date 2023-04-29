By Ian Pattison
As their employer, Canadians have a particular interest in the ongoing strike by nearly half the federal workforce. More than 150,000 members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada are off the job in a bid for more money and less time at the office.
Is this reasonable? Let’s explore.
This is the largest strike in Canada since PSAC last withdrew its services in 1991. At that time there were 218,000 people directly employed by the federal government. Today, Ottawa employs 336,000 people. Even accounting for the increase in population this works out to an 11-per-cent reduction in the ratio of population to public employees. So, more people serving an average of fewer Canadians equals less work. And for more money.
A C.D. Howe Institute study found that average total compensation in the federal public service, including wages, pensions and other benefits, grew by nearly 5 per cent annually between 2005-06 and 2015-16 – under a Conservative government. At $64 an hour, compensation exceeded that of comparable private-sector service jobs by 40 per cent to 60 per cent.
What’s more, government employees are five times less likely to lose their jobs than private-sector employees. They work shorter hours, take more days off and retire earlier with richer pensions.
The union is demanding wage increases of 4.5 per cent a year for three years, though it has reportedly modified this but won’t say by how much. The government is offering 3 per cent per year, up from its original offer and mirroring the recommendation made earlier this year by the federal labour board’s public interest commission.
Striking public servants are being paid their regular salaries until May 10, though they will likely see that gradually clawed back for days spent on the picket line. Strike pay of $75 a day kicked in Wednesday.
Some strikers are being highly creative to make the most of their situation. Writing in The Functionary, a newsletter about the public service, Kathryn May notes, “Some workers opt to picket in the morning, put in their four hours for strike pay and work for the afternoon. Others are skipping days, such as working on Monday but striking on Tuesday, or striking a couple of days and then working one.
“Some seem to do their picket duty on the two to three days they are expected to be in the office under the return-to-office order and work at home on the other days.”
PSAC argues for more money to counteract high inflation faced by its members – and everyone else, of course. The Bank of Canada expects inflation to hit three per cent by the middle of this year, down from 4.3 per cent in March and 7 per cent a year ago. Its ultimate destination for inflation is set at two per cent. When that happens, everyone’s income, including PSAC’s, will be enriched, so compensating for current high inflation will no longer be warranted, assuming energy and food prices can be wrestled down.
Canadians by and large think that their federal employees are paid well enough already. A new Angus Reid Institute survey finds that while two-thirds support PSAC demands for better overtime pay, 64 per cent of Canadians either think government workers are overpaid (28 per cent) or “fairly compensated” (36 per cent). Just 17 per cent thought they deserved a pay raise.
The current Liberal government has courted its unions with a variety of riches and even offered to ban replacement workers during strikes.
WHILE negotiations stumble over a 1.5-per-cent annual pay difference, a much larger issue is at play. The union wants to carry on the habit of working from home developed by many Canadians over the course of the pandemic.
When the government announced workers would be mandated to return to the office two to three days per week, social media lit up with complaints. If we could work from our living rooms during a health crisis, why should we have to return to the office now?
Encoding this into a new collective agreement would open a Pandora’s box of precedent.
It would merely be the starting point, of course. Future negotiations could seek to allow employees to stay at home longer – a week on, a week at home; a week on, two weeks at home, etc.
If work from home for extended periods is allowed, “home” can be anywhere – the Caribbean in winter, for instance. Not to forget about the many private-sector services established to cater to federal employees in Ottawa’s downtown core where honking horns, megaphones and loud music are beginning to sound like a certain other demonstration that angered residents.
Surely the employer should expect the employee to come to work in the office set up for work in the office building maintained for workers in the capital city of Canada where federal employees . . . work.
Treasury Board President Mona Fortier is offering to negotiate with the union to update telework policies, but has insisted work-from-home language doesn’t belong in a collective agreement.
“It’s important to say that telework is a management right.”
Government worries about an erosion in services supplied to Canadians and believes there is genuine benefit in having workers in the office, even just a few days a week, to collaborate. Anyone who participates in Zoom meetings knows they just aren’t as effective as face-to-face discussions.
Bottom line: the government can’t see if a person working from home is performing as required.
Everything right now depends on support by employees for the PSAC strike which has, among other things, affected grain shipments from the big Richardson terminal in the Port of Thunder Bay. In fact, only a third of the union membership bothered to participate in the strike vote with 80-per-cent support. Anything less than 90 per cent puts the union at a disadvantage.
So far, Ottawa has refused to entertain the possibility of using back-to-work legislation and talks haven’t broken off, so that’s good. But if the strike drags on and the union targets more and more public services, the government will have to weigh its responsibility for reasonable negotiations against the expectations of an angry public – and its political standing. The union will have to weigh its marginal public support against the declining income of its members. Who will blink first?
Editor’s note: This is a developing story. The federal government made a new offer to PSAC on Friday and contract talks are scheduled to continue through the weekend.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
