BY IAN PATTISON
Pierre Poilievre has a point, to a point. The Conservative leadership frontrunner foments anger in his supporters about “gatekeepers” and how they’re ruining the lives of ordinary people. That so many people buy into his pitch – he’s sold 312,000 new party memberships – is an indictment of the inequality that grows wider in Canada all the time.
Writing in the Ottawa Citizen, Andrew MacDougall describes Poilievre’s targets: “Gatekeepers are insiders, and insiders work the system on behalf of other insiders. Which leaves outsiders on the outside.”
The hypocrisy of Poilievre’s position seems to escape his supporters. Here’s a guy elected in 2004 that made him eligible for a full, rich government pension at age 32. He’s a wealthy member of Ottawa’s political elite but, like Doug Ford in Ontario, preaches as if he were a union boss.
That aside, Poilievre has tapped into a vein of frustration that runs through the heart of every community in this country. “The rich get richer and the poor get poorer” is a takeoff on something the poet Shelley wrote 300 years ago but it remains every bit as relevant today.
The basis of our society is free market capitalism that should, and once did, make life comfortable for everyone. Successful business pays good wages and fair taxes, fueling the economy to support programs for the common good.
These days, however, free market capitalism produces excessive inequality. Keeping up with the Joneses means going deeper into debt.
Then along comes something completely unexpected, like a pandemic followed by a war – and things go from bad to worse. Inflation means an increase in prices and a fall in the purchasing value of money.
We are told that inflation now sits at 6.8 per cent, highest since 1991. But then we read that Canadians paid 9.7 per cent more for food at stores in April, the largest increase since September 1981. Why the difference of nearly 3 per cent?
We’re told it’s partly because of poor weather in growing regions. Still, compared with a year ago, the cost of fresh fruit is up 10 per cent, fresh vegetables gained 8.2 per cent and meat rose 10.1 per cent.
You need to add in the higher cost of fertilizer, we’re told, and war-ravaged Ukraine is a key world supplier. Russia’s invasion has also put upward price pressure on food that uses wheat, another major Ukrainian export. But does the cost of bread really need to be up by 12.2 per cent while pasta gained 19.6 per cent?
Turns out the three major Canadian grocery chains — Loblaw, Empire and Metro — recorded $78.3 billion in pre-tax profits in 2021, more than double the amounts pre-pandemic. Shouldn’t it be the other way around if grocers were sharing the burden like the rest of us?
Surging gas prices are blamed on the war in Ukraine but does the effect really need to result in the best three months ever in pre-tax profits for the Canadian oil and gas industry? Doesn’t that sound like gouging, which would be bad enough in good times?
The official inflation rate strips out so-called volatile items like gasoline, which was up a startling 38 per cent in April, hitting $2.13 a litre in Thunder Bay Friday, $2.30 in Kakabeka, Ignace and Atikokan. A year ago it was $1.12 nationally.
We already knew that gas stations in Thunder Bay have higher profit margins than the Ontario average.
The big banks reported record profits in the first three months of this year. Have your bank’s fees gone down to reflect the fact it’s making so much more money, with your money?
Overall Canadian gross corporate profit margins hit a new high last quarter, reaching 10.9 per cent.
James Brander, an economist at the University of British Columbia, said NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s charge of corporate “profiteering” isn’t true because, "Businesses are in business to make profits, and they are focused on growth, so that's what they're trying to do."
But why are the margins so much higher, especially during these trying times? Why do Canadians sense such unfairness in the system as they struggle to keep up with living’s costs while watching the “gatekeepers” rolling in dough?
Shelters and food banks are visited by people who never dreamed they’d be in that position while makers of mega-yachts and business jets can’t keep up with demand.
New York Times business reporter David Gelles has traced the widening gulf between haves and have-nots to a man by the name of Jack Welch.
In the decades after the Second World War, big companies bent over backward to distribute their profits widely. That changed with the ascendance of men like Welch, who took over as chief executive of General Electric in 1981, and ran the company for the next 20 years.
Under Welch, says Gelles, “G.E. unleashed a wave of mass layoffs and factory closures that other companies followed. The trend helped destabilize the American middle class. Profits began flowing not back to workers in the form of higher wages, but to big investors in the form of stock buybacks. And G.E. began doing everything it could to pay as little in taxes as possible.”
The example was followed in Canada and around the world and here we are today.
Do you see a link between this and the rise in extremist behaviour in this country? Would Pierre Poilievre be the Conservative front-runner without Canadians’ burning sense of hopeless frustration at their lot in life compared with tycoons who shelter their money off-shore to avoid paying the taxes that everyone else pays, and dreads?
Poilievre could be the leader that Canada wants, and needs, if he would stop pandering to the extremist fringe and speak to everyday people with ideas that resonate as reasonable. His promises to fire the head of the Bank of Canada and the country’s chief medical officer are silly. His promise to make life better for the little guy makes sense, minus the nasty rhetoric that he seems to thrive on.
Ian Pattison is retired after 50 years of award-winning journalism at The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
