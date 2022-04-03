BY IAN PATTISON
It feels like the world is going to hell in a handbasket, doesn’t it?
The phrase is particularly apt. It originated in the 18th century with the practice of capturing the heads of guillotine victims in a basket, the presumption being that these criminals would be going straight to hell for their crimes.
Today, more generally it means a situation that is rapidly deteriorating, or that you are set firmly on a course for disaster. Are we?
To say that we’re not sure is to sum up our mutual sense of unease. It feels like control is being lost despite there being governments and programs and systems in place that are supposed to avert chaos.
Take the war in Ukraine. Post-Second World War, nations established a rules-based order of living. It was expected that, despite our differences, we could sort them out at international forums like the United Nations.
Two problems.
One, periodically leaders come to power without regard for the rules. Vladimir Putin has decided that the old Soviet Union should never have been dismantled. So now his armed forces are lobbig thousands of missiles into the former Soviet state of Ukraine in what may be a first step into adjoining countries.
The second problem is the two-part nature of the UN. While the General Assembly can censure any country for behaving badly (Canada’s ambassador Bob Rae has been masterful and merciless in slamming Putin), the overriding Security Council gives vetoes to its five permanent members – China, France, Russian Federation, United Kingdom, United States.
A Security Council resolution ordering an end to Russia’s war was naturally opposed by Russia, supported by China which is its own threat to world peace. And so the UN was reduced to speechifying without effect.
As Putin’s war intensifies, the world’s powers respond with economic sanctions rather than confront Russian forces directly because no one wants World War Three.
As talk of having Ukraine join the western NATO military alliance grew, Putin feared losing influence over this huge country on his border. So he invaded. Now, Ukraine says it has given up designs on NATO membership to get Putin to back off. But, as the annual spring military conscription began Friday in Russia, it may be too late.
The prospect of a negotiated ceasefire based on Russia resuming control of Ukraine’s disputed Donbas region seems to be the only way out of this. That or regime change. And so we are forced to wait.
Meantime, even as we watch Ukraine decimated in real time, bravely resisting at every turn, we are told there are fewer wars today than ever before. Small solace to those in Afghanistan, Ethiopia and Yemen where civil war casualties top 10,000, and in Mexico where drug wars have claimed the same.
There are 17 other countries with casualty counts under 10,000 in civil wars and terrorist insurgencies, 13 in Africa alone. And the traditional definition of war excludes things like the 45,000 people killed by guns in the United States last year.
Conventional measures of war rely on direct battle fatalities. But what about new developments like drone warfare, cyberattacks and ‘killer robots’?
WATCHING Ukraine and pondering Putin’s mindset provides a distraction from that other pressing problem – COVID-19. Here, too, we are caught between knowing what we know and not knowing what’s coming.
Thankfully, Covid’s latest mutation, BA.2, is so far proving less virulent than earlier strains. But it is more infectious, meaning it will find its way into the bodies of more people than former, stronger strains.
The difference is in the protections we’ve afforded ourselves – masks, distance, vaccines.
Broad mask mandates have not done much to prevent Omicron’s spread. Too many people wear low-quality masks or take them off at times, and Omicron is so contagious that it takes advantage of these gaps.
Distance is the biggest factor in breaking down our determination to defeat Covid. We are social creatures and over two years we have gone in one of two directions – craving human contact or withdrawing from it. In both cases, the effect on mental health can be severe.
For that reason, governments are essentially leaving us on our own – dropping mask mandates, curtailing case counts, and opening up society even as BA.2 surges in a sixth wave that may yet cause them to reimpose the rules.
If that happens, the spectre of civil disobedience witnessed most spectacularly in the “truckers” convoys will turn up all over the place. Utter frustration ultimately spells rebellion.
One is left to wonder if government had kept Covid protection measures in place a little longer, would we still face the possibility of having to abandon the blessed return to something like normal. Or would yet another mutation have come along anyway? When is the end of Covid?
A good part of the answer is in the size of the vaccinated population.
As of today, 95.5 million doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in Canada. But only 18 million of those are third, booster shots.
Omicron’s “weaker” status seems to have caused many people to throw caution to the wind and embrace the coming (sometime!) spring and the people they’ve been missing.
Just 463 vaccinations were given in the District of Thunder Bay last week, the lowest weekly number since records were kept.
But as of Friday, there were 113 active lab-confirmed cases of Covid in the district, an increase of 64 cases since Thursday. There are 25 people hospitalized, eight in ICU. Covid has killed 82 citizens locally.
Experts warn that current vaccines appear to be a poor match for the more infectious Omicron variant. The goal of a booster shot is to restore protection that naturally fades over time.
Ontario is waiting for guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) in the next few days on which age groups should be eligible for second booster shots.
It’s not over but it’s not hopeless. Get boosted, wear a good mask well in crowded settings. It’s not that difficult and it does make a difference.
There are those who will say it doesn’t, that we’ve been robbed of living life for no good reason, that it’s some form of government control. The level of disinformation on this and so much else in life is out of control.
The disinformants have ruined our ability to trust. Can there be anything more debilitating?
Is there a bigger threat to stability, to “peace, order and good government” than hackers whose purpose in life is to sit there and sow widespread turmoil?
Don’t trust government. Don’t trust doctors or scientists. Don’t trust your parents. Don’t trust your gut that’s telling you this “news” site, this “research,” this advice doesn’t feel right.
Trust in our institutions, and in fair and thorough reporting of their activities, is how we sort fact from fiction. It’s how we steer through life. Without that rudder we will drift away from certainty into anxiety and suspicion. That’s no way to live.
Ian Pattison is retired after 50 years of award-winning journalism at The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.