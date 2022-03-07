People like to get on bandwagons. Getting the vaccine wasn’t a bandwagon. It was a way to limit the impact of the pandemic.
Anti-vax was a bandwagon. Once you’re on it, you can’t get off. You will be shunned.
Many people with COVID-19 died an excruciating death. Health care workers were pushed to physical and emotional exhaustion, wave after wave. Many others suffered through unavailability of critical treatments due to the lack of beds.
Be careful of the bandwagon you jump on. Anti-vaxxers were absent in the battle against the COVID pandemic. Now they want to claim that they ended the pandemic by demanding an immediate end to all mandates and restrictions or else they will wreak havoc on everyone else’s lives.
TOM PETERSON
THUNDER BAY
