BY IAN PATTISON
As August bears down on September, the summer of freedom that we thought spelled the end of the worst of COVID-19 will soon switch off. The busyness of fall will be here before we know it and so, it appears, will a resurgence of Covid in the more infectious form of its delta variant. How we deal with that and how successful we will be in deflecting it will depend on the one thing we all still can’t agree on: vaccinations -- who has them and who still resists them.
Delta is racing faster than public health measures to date can handle. To most everyone’s chagrin, case counts are ticking back upward in many parts of Canada. “We’re absolutely in the fourth wave,” says Peter Juni, scientific director of Ontario’s Covid advisory panel.
Roughly 20 per cent of people living in Ontario have yet to receive a single dose of one of a number of vaccines freely available to them and strongly recommended by every credible authority out there.
They are divided into two groups: those who refuse to be vaccinated and those who aren’t sure, confused by a million different messages about efficacy, safety and crackpot theories.
Some say there is no use in trying to convince the former, that only the latter are open to being persuaded that vaccines work and work safely. That remains to be seen as the evidence of vaccine success piles up. But one thing is abundantly clear: those who have been vaccinated are far less likely to get and spread the disease than unvaccinated people, and are almost certain to avoid serious symptoms that require hospitalization.
There are exceptions because no vaccine is perfect. But by and large, the vaccines work as intended. For example, in Ontario between June 12 and July 21, the unvaccinated and partially vaccinated made up 95.7 per cent of new COVID-19 cases, 97.4 per cent of hospitalizations, 99.5 per cent of intensive care admissions, and 95.8 per cent of deaths, according to Covid researcher Dr. Jennifer Kwan of Burlington.
There. That’s the message that has to be brought to every person resisting vaccinations for any reason.
Those who are merely hesitant outnumber those who are highly resistant and they fall into a number of categories.
The first are still assessing data, still waiting to confirm that the vaccines are safe and effective. They are likely to get their shots before the year is out.
Some people don’t trust vaccines in general or they may have a fear of needles. Others aren’t afraid of getting coronavirus because they aren’t yet aware of just how deathly ill one can become, or believe that the vaccine is worse than the disease.
In any case, it is important to try and convince the vaccine-hesitant with compassion and empathy. Shunning them or berating them is the wrong approach. Instead, says health writer Tara Parker-Pope in her excellent “Well” blog for The New York Times, keep talking to them about their fears and concerns. For each one, carefully present proven medical and scientific evidence to the contrary. Gradually break down their wall of anxiety to the point where the facts are all that’s left.
Don’t call those who are resistant to vaccines “anti-vaxxers” (as this column has done) or use scare tactics such as ‘Covid is a lot scarier than the vaccine.’ Parker-Pope references a useful vaccine “chatbot” that explains why those aren’t good choices and offers helpful responses.
Calling them an anti-vaxxer “tells them their concerns are irrational and overblown. This will just make them defensive and angry.” Telling them the Covid is scarier than a vaccine dismisses their concerns. “They take it personally. As a result, they’re likely to reject what you have to say, even if it’s true.”
Try this instead, she writes. Ask them what they’ve heard that has made them worried or unsure. Someone who is anxious about getting the vaccine needs someone else to listen to their concerns without judgement, then offer compassion. “They’re more likely to trust you if they know you understand their fears, respect their perspective and care about their welfare.”
Caring is not just a matter of support, but of self-preservation. The more people who don’t get vaccinated, the more that Covid will continue to spread and lead us back to a fall and winter of public restrictions and potential lockdowns.
Most public health and political authorities understand this; some are feeding vaccine resistance.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refuses to consider vaccine passports, or certificates, that would allow only those with proof of shots into a variety of public venues. The Ontario Medical
Association, the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario and, this week, the Ontario Chamber of Commerce are all urging Ford to change his stance.
Do we really want a mish-mash of confusing rules set by the owners of restaurants, gyms, cinemas, theatres, sport and concert venues and other non-essential operations? Or should we have a single set of rules set by government that clearly and convincingly make the case for entry based on vaccination.
Staff and patrons at these establishments would feel safer and more secure and help in Ontario’s slow but essential economic recovery. Those without vaccine passports would soon feel the sting of isolation and, ideally, be persuaded to re-examine the evidence and the case for vaccination.
Ford claims this would create a “split society.” Yet he continues to advocate for a federal proof-of-vaccination system. Apparently, he just doesn’t want to do it himself, for Ontarians.
As for those who will point to a passport as confirmation that government is ‘telling us what to do,’ if not participating in some mass control experiment, unfortunately there may not be much to do to persuade them. Some people will simply not be convinced that mass vaccination and public protection measures are in everyone’s best interests. Everyone else is either on board, or waiting at the station for a return ticket to a normal life. They have only to be convinced.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
