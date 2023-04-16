By Ian Pattison
ANOTHER day, another report into the state of policing in Thunder Bay. Given that two previous investigations and an inquest came down hard on the police, it was not surprising that this one did, too.
Everyone has an opinion and much opinion seems to be critical of the police. But what about those who don’t voice their opinion, for fear of being called racist or worse? And what about the opinions of police themselves? They don’t appear on most of the thousands of pages so critical of their difficult work.
Thunder Bay has a huge problem. On that, we can all agree. But dealing with it is a lot more difficult than simply calling the 325 police force members racists and expecting a raft of experts to solve the complexities of life in a community with a cultural divide big enough to drive a truck through.
This week, an expert panel agreed that the force as an institution is racist in the way it treats Indigenous people. It says the force needs to develop an inclusion policy and a process of “de-escalation and problem-solving” when dealing with aboriginal people. It should collaborate with aboriginal, provincial and federal police in order to “make space for restorative justice, compassion, understanding and concrete acts of restitution.” A lot of words that are easier said than done.
Policing, by its nature, is a reactionary service. They confront dangerous situations and must make split-second decisions throughout their day — every day. The contrast between their reality and that of those who take months (sometimes years) to judge them is stark.
Nevertheless, the latest recommendations have merit — as do many of those presented through previous outside scrutiny.
Do some cops act badly? Of course; that’s been proven. Institutional change is needed to ensure justice that serves all citizens without racism. If successful, it also puts police in a better position to do what is one of the most important and underappreciated jobs in any civilized society.
If you count all four examinations of Thunder Bay police you will find more than 500 recommendations that rarely acknowledge just what a tough job these men and women take on — day in, day out. It’s not surprising that their morale sinks under the weight of the findings of people who don’t live here.
Overestimating police misbehaviour is easier than underestimating how difficult the job can be.
IS Thunder Bay alone in having a police force accused of racism? Winnipeg has the largest Indigenous population in the country followed by Edmonton and Vancouver.
CTV News, Feb. 16, 2021: “The Winnipeg Police Service is taking steps to combat systemic racism and discrimination within the ranks.”
CBC News, June 17, 2021: “The City of Edmonton and Edmonton police have formally launched a joint work plan, which aims to make neighbourhoods safer and curb racism in the city.”
The Canadian Press, Nov. 24, 2021: “The office of British Columbia’s human rights commissioner says an analysis of data . . . provided by the Vancouver Police Department from 2011 to 2020 show(s) Indigenous people were over 11 times more likely to be arrested than their representation in the general population would predict.”
The most difficult and tragic cases in Thunder Bay involve the deaths of seven young people who had to move here for high schooling. An inquest in this, and in cases involving Indigenous adult deaths, concluded that police often determined too early that criminal activity was not a factor. When York Regional Police together with Nishnawbe Aski Police were called to look into two such investigations, they determined that no charges were warranted. Still, shutting down cases too early risks injustice.
Among all of the subject cases of Indigenous death involving Thunder Bay Police, one officer has been found guilty of misconduct for prematurely concluding it was an accident. The detective was demoted. That doesn’t reflect well on the police service. But neither does that failure amount to a blanket condemnation of the entire force and all the work they do.
The Thunder Bay Police Association responded to reports issued by the Office of the Independent Police Review Director and the Ontario Civilian Police Commission saying it takes them seriously and “understands the expressed concerns of the Indigenous community.”
The union went on to state that the OIPRD report fails to highlight the hard work of officers and does not mention the high solve rate for violent crime in the city with the highest rate of calls for any police service in Ontario with one of the lowest-funded police services.
“Will we make mistakes? Of course, we are not perfect, and we accept the responsibility for those mistakes,” the association said in a statement. “What we do not accept is the repeated accusations that our members are ‘Racist.’”
Racism exists within the police and, indeed, the community. We know that, and we know Indigenous people bear the brunt of the suffering that results from racism in our area. If Thunder Bay police keep track of the percentage of Indigenous people involved in matters they are called to investigate, they aren’t saying. But the fact there have been four formal investigations into the matter suggests the percentage is very high indeed.
The unfair situations in which too many Indigenous people find themselves must never be minimized. Ongoing scrutiny of police is needed to ensure they are helping instead of harming. But we can still spare a thought for the cops who answer the call, whatever it may be.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
