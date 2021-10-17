By Ian Pattison
This is an updated version of a column that appeared in the print edition Oct. 16.
THE news media landscape in Thunder Bay has seen some big changes over the years.
Readers may recall the days when two daily newspapers, three radio stations and a TV station were how the community got its news, sports, weather and entertainment.
The Port Arthur News-Chronicle and Fort William Daily Times-Journal — combined as The Chronicle-Journal around amalgamation — carried on a robust and healthy rivalry in competition with reporters from CKPR Radio and TV, CJLX whose “Good Guys” spun the tunes, and CFPA where Howard Reid distinguished himself as a one-man news operation before moving to this newspaper to write Howard Reid’s People column. Outside the office, journalists were members of a thriving press club.
CFPA was actually the name of the TV station when it was established in 1954 as a CBC outlet on Channel 2. The owner was Ralph Parker with Hector Dougall, CKPR’s owner, as a partner. The “PA” represented Port Arthur. A competing bid for the licence by Donald A. Clark was denied.
The call sign was changed to CFCJ TV in 1957 as the Dougall family began to assume control. In 1962 the name was again changed, to CKPR TV and Hector Dougall’s son, Fraser, became company president.
Ten years later the company acquired a licence to carry the CTV network, CHFD on Channel 4, becoming the only locally-owned “twin-stick” rather than network-owned stations in Ontario. The CTV affiliation has been replaced by Global.
By now, CJLX and CFPA are long gone. Dougall has opened a second radio station, Rock 94. Acadia Broadcasting similarly operates two local stations, Country 105 and 99.9 The Bay.
CBC serves the city and region with Radio One and CBC Music. Lakehead University operates an excellent campus station, CILU. A Kaministiquia-based station operates repeaters in Thunder Bay as Energy 103 and 104. Other, smaller outlets serve specialized audiences.
On to the present where revolving doors and chairs continue to be the order of the day.
In June, John Ongaro moved from 99.9 The Bay mornings to station management (The Bay and Country 105) after 32 years in local radio. Danny Foresta took over the show after more than a decade on CKPR mornings teamed with Laura Zaina, who is now paired with Brad Hilgers who used to work for Rock 94 and lately has been selling real estate.
Some longtime staffers remain, including Bill Hogan whose familiar voice is heard on afternoon radio, and Bryan Wyatt, news director for Dougall’s radio stations.
Thunder Bay has seen many local media members move on to bigger audiences elsewhere. Dawna Friesen anchors Global TV’s national news. Larry Hennessey and Willy Percy, son of broadcast legend Don Percy, took the Larry and Willy Show to Vancouver where they ruled morning radio for years.
National newsies who got their start at this newspaper include Tim Harper who covered national and world events and wrote a column for the Toronto Star; Gord McLaughlin, senior writer for CBC’s The National; and John Geddes, Ottawa bureau chief for Maclean’s.
The Dougall family’s continued presence on the media scene was confirmed recently when Fraser Dougall’s son, also named Hector, became president of the radio and TV company which also operates a weekly newspaper, The Source, and an online site for local news at TBNewsWatch.com.
Dougall offered a breath of fresh air in a social media environment polluted by negativity. “There are a lot of naysayers out there saying Thunder Bay is in neutral, it’s not going anywhere, it’s a backwater. I don’t believe any of that,” he told reporter Gary Rinne, who is himself a story.
Rinne spent 32 years at Dougall Media as a DJ, then as TV news director. In 2005 he moved to CBC Thunder Bay as a news producer, returning to Dougall in 2016 where he routinely comes up with exclusive stories.
The retirement this year of long-time TV news anchor Barry Third has led to a reorganization of news operations. Source and TBNewsWatch editor Leith Dunick becomes news director for Dougall Media. TV news assignment editor (and once Chronicle-Journal reporter) Jonathan Wilson will manage Thunder Bay Television News, where Ryan Bonazzo takes over in Third’s chair.
Over at CBC Thunder Bay, there seems to be an identity crisis under way.
This week if you tuned in via CBC Listen you saw a promotion for “Superior Morning with Amy Hadley” over top of a photo of Sean Vanderklis, appointed to the job five weeks ago but still nowhere to be heard, while station staffer Matt Vis (a former Chronicle-Journal and Dougall Media reporter) actually hosted the show.
On Friday staff were said to be in “programming meetings” while listeners heard the morning feed from CBC Sudbury.
The station that once covered strictly Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario, and did it well, now sees provincial and national guests interviewed. An increased concentration on Indigenous issues is overdue, but sometimes to the point where other local and regional stories that CBC once would cover are not being told.
When beloved former Maritimer Lisa Laco retired from the morning program to deal with ALS, to which she succumbed in August, the station placed producer Hadley in her place while advertising for the position. Whichever internal applications were made lost out to Vanderklis, a Mississauga from Curve Lake First Nation born in southern Ontario’s Niagara region.
Hadley had grown nicely into the job and reporter Jeff Walters, a natural on-air talent, was always a treat when he filled in, as was Mary-Jean Cormier from the station’s newsroom. Yet none of these individuals was deemed worthy of the morning host chair.
Familiarity is important among local radio voices. Vanderklis is a new voice yet to be heard on a station that announced him as the morning host more than a month ago.
The station’s former executive producer, Michael Dick, took the job as managing editor of CBC Network Radio. Ron Desmoulins, who produced Superior Morning, was named interim executive producer, a job that recently went to Alex Brockman of Windsor who last worked in Yellowknife.
Meanwhile, Jonathan Pinto of Peterborough was named host of the CBC’s regional afternoon show, Up North, based in Sudbury. The show is paired with CBC Thunder Bay after the network cancelled Thunder Bay’s afternoon show, Voyage North, which was expertly hosted by now-retired Cathy Alex. Her last day at the Miles Street station in June was mourned by all who appreciate quality on-air talent.
Clearly, the national network has an agenda that seems to be reducing local on-air personalities in favour of those from other areas of Ontario. That represents a major shift in local public radio.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
