By Ian Pattison
Are you ready to party on July 1? Perhaps you will merely observe Canada Day while some will ignore it or even protest it. Such is the changing face of a country reckoning with its history.
Our national birthday controversy can be traced back to 1982. In typical Canadian political fashion the Liberal government of Pierre Trudeau used a stifling July afternoon with just 13 members in the House to table An Act to Amend the Holidays Act, changing Dominion Day, with its colonial connections, to Canada Day. The Conservatives were opposed during earlier debate but those few in the Commons that day were caught off guard and the bill passed.
To this day there is lingering opposition to the change based on the belief that the term Canada Day is shallow and unimaginative stripped of its historical roots. They argue that the word “dominion” is uniquely Canadian, putting Dominion Day on equal standing with France’s Bastille Day or the U.S.’s Independence Day. One can hardly imagine those being downgraded.
Those historical roots are important. The name Dominion Day was suggested in 1864 by one of the Fathers of Confederation, Sir Leonard Tilley, inspired by Psalm 72 concerning God’s “dominion from sea to sea . . . .”
The phrase embodied the founders’ vision of building a strong, united country that spanned a continent. The name Dominion of Canada was written into the Constitution and used officially for about 100 years. It remains this country’s formal title.
The anniversary of Confederation was celebrated municipally with bonfires, picnics, parades and fireworks through until 1879 when Dominion Day was officially recognized as a national holiday.
After the First World War, the first lavish celebration was held in Ottawa. Across the country celebrations with historic floats or elaborate pageants featured immigrant communities and First Nations in traditional dress.
During the Centennial of Dominion Day in 1967, a televised variety show on Parliament Hill featured performances from various ethnocultural communities, Quebec-based groups, and First Nations.
In the ‘70s, the Quebec sovereignty movement marked the first modern schism in the Canadian identity. Prime Minister Trudeau stood up to the concept of Quebec separation but governments since then have sought to appease the vote-rich province.
In the mid-1990s, The Globe and Mail published an editorial, “Bring Back our Dominion Day” in a national campaign intended to promote a dialogue about Canadian identity. They even sold T-shirts.
In most quarters, challenges to Canada Day have largely failed to temper the national sense of pride and patriotism. Lately, though, Canada’s First Nations are properly claiming treaty rights to their traditional lands placing a new strain on nationalism.
The 2021 discovery of suspected burial sites of Indigenous children at former Indian residential schools shocked the country. Radar imaging of those sites has been inconclusive and as Canada awaits any news concerning the matter it approaches Canada Day 2023 with mixed feelings.
On the one hand, is there a country on Earth more worthy of celebrating? On the other hand, strained relations with Indigenous Peoples have some Canadians questioning the very nature of their country. Can we not acknowledge both?
Calls to boycott or even cancel Canada Day began with the discovery of those suspected school grave sites. A Vice Media Group website published a piece titled, Why Canada Day Isn’t Worth Celebrating (& Never Has Been).
The pandemic that followed cancelled all such celebrations but now we are back to deciding how to mark Canada’s 156th birthday.
THE CITY of Thunder Bay will once again dispense with the traditional waterfront fireworks on the advice of its elders’ council but the day will feature Aboriginal performers among main stage acts. July 1 at Marina Park comes with the theme, “Walk Together. Learn Together. Grow Together.”
“I think it’s important we consider everyone who lives here in Thunder Bay,” Louisa Costanzo, the city’s supervisor of cultural development, community programming and events was quoted as saying.
For comparison’s sake, Winnipeg is also planning an inclusive celebration but will go a step farther, naming July 1 “A New Day,” which seems excessive. The event, organized by the private-sector Forks, will proceed without fireworks and without acknowledging Canada Day. Organizers say, "We are reimagining a Canada Day, a new day, that includes a reflective, inclusive and fun day for everyone to come together."
Vancouver has permanently cancelled fireworks at an event it will call Canada Together.
Calgary and Toronto first cancelled, then resumed plans for fireworks this year, drawing mixed reviews from all sides. Michelle Robinson, host of the Native Calgarian podcast, who is Sahtu Dene, called the cancellation of fireworks displays in the name of being culturally sensitive “performative.”
“If we have meaningful dialogue and meaningful action the other 364 days of the year, then we do have something to celebrate,” Robinson told CTV.
Among those 364 days are 11 established to mark matters of Indigenous significance, from National Indigenous Languages Day in March through National Indigenous People's Day on June 21 and in Ontario, Treaties Recognition Week in November.
“Indigenous people are Canadians,” writes Melissa Mbarki, a policy analyst at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute and a member of the Treaty 4 Nation in Saskatchewan, in the National Post. “We have every right to celebrate Canada Day, even if others choose not to. Removing a holiday or a celebration that unites Canadians is not reconciliation. Actions like this further divide us.”
IF ANY government has shown due deference to minority rights and sensibilities it is the federal government. “Canada Day is an opportunity to connect and create memorable moments with your community,” proclaims the government’s website. “It’s a day to celebrate our values of inclusion, openness and pride with our family and friends.”
Festivities begin at noon with performances to “highlight important themes and anniversaries, as well as our country’s diversity,” according to the website.
The evening show begins at 8 p.m. with the likes of Aysanabee,Tegan and Sara and Dear Rouge. The whole thing – televised on CBC – wraps up with – yes – a massive fireworks show at 10 p.m.
A majority of Canadians consistently tell pollsters they especially want to show and share their pride of citizenship on this one day of the year set aside to pause, reflect and celebrate the country that every one of us calls home. We can all do so in our own way, but no one should feel ashamed to sing “O Canada. Our home and/on native land … “
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.