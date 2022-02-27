BY IAN PATTISON
This is an updated version of a column that appeared Feb. 26 in the print edition.
This means war. Well, to the rest of us it does, just not Vladimir Putin who says he’s breaking into his neighbour’s house for its inhabitants’ own good. After all, the Ukrainian people couldn’t possibly have wanted the independence they declared 31 years ago. No, all this time they’ve been secretly longing to be back under the thumb of this tyrant. That’s Putin’s story and he’s sticking to it.
In an hour-long rant on Monday, Russia’s thuggish president outlined his desire to return his country to the glory days of Soviet Union superpower. That’s not going to happen.
In a speech that some observers worry shows Putln is losing his mind, he said that he does not regard the former Soviet republic of Ukraine as a real country, nor Ukrainians as separate people. They are, and NATO will ensure they stay that way.
After repeatedly lying that he wouldn’t, he sent a third of his armed forces pouring into Ukraine on Friday where they are shooting and killing indiscriminately on their way to a complete takeover. Prison camps are ready to receive any who dare fight back and Putin has a kill list of those he doesn’t like. At this writing, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fears for his life.
Still, he remains steadfast in the defence of his country. His instantly famous refusal of an offer from the U.S. to evacuate Kyiv – “I need ammunition, not a ride” – is already being sold on T-shirts.
And what are the other two-thirds of Russia’s armed forces waiting for?
NATO, the military alliance that includes Canada, the United States and European powers, has added members in Central and Eastern Europe that had once been Soviet states or part of its sphere of influence, including Hungary, Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and the Czech Republic. This rankled Russia.
In 2008, NATO said Ukraine and Georgia, both former Soviet states, could also join, details to follow that never have. For Putin, that crossed a line. And here we are today.
On Thursday, as most of the 15 members of the United Nations Security Council urged Putin to pull his troops back from the Ukrainian border, Russian ground, air and sea forces were pouring in on three sides, headed for Kyiv to topple the government on Putin’s orders.
To make matters truly surreal, Russia was chairing the meeting and used its veto to make sure the resolution condemning itself didn’t have the required unanimous support.
Still, the point was made and the resolution will now move to the General Assembly where Russia doesn’t have a veto. So there will be plenty of cross words spoken to the Russian ambassador who will sit and take it, perhaps offering more of the revisionist history Russia has given as an excuse for invading its sovereign neighbour next door.
The last time this very same thing happened, we landed in the Second World War. Out of that horror was built a rules-based international system that is meant to respect sovereignty and rely on collective security. So how do we deal with dangerous liars in a world that depends on the word of government leaders to keep the peace?
Most of the rest of the world is trying hard to dissuade Putin who went so far in his rambling speech to threaten to use nuclear weapons should anyone try to stop his seizure of Ukraine.
Sanctions against Russian cabinet ministers, oligarchs and others are designed to hit these Putin puppets where it hurts most – their incomes – though some of the very richest with Western investments remain untouched. Putin’s fortune is itself one of the world’s largest, almost none of it legitimate.
Canada announced a second round of sanctions to penalize 31 individuals and 27 banks and entities all connected to Russia’s ruling elite, to curb Canadian exports to Russia, and to bar any dealings with several Russian financial institutions.
On Friday, Canada said it is joining the United States and European partners in aiming punitive sanctions directly at Putin. Yet Canada is a late player in this deadly war game.
As the Russians encircled Ukraine, the Ukrainian government asked Western countries for lethal aid to ward off the aggressor everyone in the know, knew was preparing to attack. Canada said no, but we’ll loan you $150 million.
Only when the United State, United Kingdom and others sent guns to the gun fight did Canada relent, sending $7.8 million worth of lethal equipment and ammunition to Ukraine.
Canada can and must do more. Because, as former Conservative cabinet minister James Moore said on Thursday, “This is a family affair.”
There are 1.4 million Canadian citizens with Ukrainian roots, the world's third-largest Ukrainian population behind Ukraine itself and Russia.
Thunder Bay is home to some 14,000 people with Ukrainian ancestry. Their presence is ubiquitous. Who hasn’t been to a Prosvita hall for a plate of perogies? Ukrainian churches with their unique rooftops are well-attended. A variety of Ukrainian cultural and fraternal organizations are popular and the Ukrainian Credit Union has branches on both sides of town.
In 1991, with the collapse of the Soviet Union, Ukraine became an independent state. Canada was the first western country to recognize it and has maintained strong bilateral ties with it ever since.
We’re supposed to be in this thing together, all the way. That means Canada must stop pussy-footing. It means that Canada must be willing to commit its armed forces to this most dangerous conflict since the Second World War and one that shows every indication of spreading beyond Ukraine.
Canada initially sent an additional 460 troops to join NATO forces on the ground in member countries around Ukraine. The Trudeau government made clear this week there is no intention to send our forces into Ukraine, though on Friday it put 3,400 troops on standby for the NATO response force “should they be needed,” said Defence Minister Anita Anand.
Couldn’t we just have said all along we’ll send them to fight if and when the time comes? With Canada it’s always maybe. It’s yes but. It’s rarely you’re damn right, we’re in.
At least not lately. In the two World Wars, Canada’s record of military service is exemplary. Heroic. They make movies about American forces but as often as not it was the Canadians who led the allied charge.
We have an army, a navy and an air force and we need to be prepared to step up and deploy them when things get dodgy in a troubled world. We did so in Afghanistan. We are at that point again right now.
We’ve shown a willingness to tolerate Russia’s bad habits.
Why did Ottawa allow the Russian state broadcaster, RT, to be licensed in Canada even though RT’s specialty is spreading Russian disinformation and propaganda?
Did we do much more than tut-tut over the poisoning and imprisonment of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny?
In 2017, after years of delay and debate, Canada finally submitted its scientific argument for control of a vast portion of the Arctic seabed, including the North Pole, to the UN. Russia had already released its own evidence that the polar region and its resources should belong to them.
Russia routinely sends ships through the Arctic and even planted its flag in a canister on the seabed. It’s been 15 years since Canada decided it was time to build some Arctic patrol ships and seven years since the first was built. The navy is still waiting for new frigates and destroyers and the air force must be beyond frustrated waiting for new fighter jets.
If Canada is to be a respected partner in global defence it has to start acting like it. Not as a warmonger, like Putin, but as a ready, willing and able ally when the shooting starts.
