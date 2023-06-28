THUNDER Bay-Superior North MP Patty Hajdu was correct to connect the record wildfires across the country to climate change and she was right about the need to act (Climate Change Action Must Continue letter, June 14). I've met Hajdu to discuss climate and believe she is sincere. Unfortunately, the Liberal government is not.
We've collectively warmed the planet by 1.2 degrees Celsius so far and are on track to warm it by over three degrees, creating an unthinkable catastrophe. Contrary to Hajdu's claim of climate leadership, Canada is the only G7 country whose greenhouse gas emissions have risen since 1990; all others have declined. On a per capita basis, Canada emits 3.2 times the greenhouse gases of the United Kingdom and 13 times the greenhouse gas emissions of Bangladesh.
If the Liberals were serious about climate change, they would have created a climate emergency information agency, helping Canadians understand the urgency and what is needed. They would have stopped fossil fuel subsidies, implemented a climate jobs guarantee and started a a youth climate corps. They would have earmarked funds for operating public transit, legislated the end to planned obsolescence and guaranteed the right to repair products. Crucially, they would follow through on electoral reform to prevent wild policy swings and protect climate progress.
Sure, the Conservatives (Pierre Poilievre, Doug Ford, Danielle Smith) are complete climate disasters, and there are even more radical climate conspiracy theorists who are also dangerous. The antidote is not to water down climate policy to make the fossil fuel industry happy; it's to show real climate leadership.
Polling shows that most of us want Canada to be a climate leader but we'll need to push politicians of all stripes if we want faster climate action.
Join us on Wednesday, June 28 at 12 noon at 705 Red River Rd. in front of Patty Hajdu's office to send the message. We need more than letters claiming climate leadership. Our home is burning and it's time to act.
Paul Berger
SHUNIAH
