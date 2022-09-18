BY IAN PATTISON
An updated version of a column that first appeared in the Weekend print edition Sept. 17.
Now that we’ve all had a week to digest his impressive ascension to lead the Conservative Party of Canada, it seems like a good time to ask a pertinent question: Who is Pierre Poilievre?
Is he devil or angel, sheriff or bandit? Is he Henry Jekyl or is he Edward Hyde? As readers of Robert Louis Stevenson’s Gothic novel will know, the good doctor and the London murderer are one in the same. Which is not to say that Poilievre is violent, merely to point out that he has quickly shown himself to be a conundrum.
His silly call to fire institutional heads, his tilt toward conspiracy theories around the World Economic Forum, his support for the anti-vaccine-mandate movement, and his championing of unstable cryptocurrency were glaringly absent the moment his victory was announced last Saturday.
His speech was instead laced with enough bromides to make some forget, at least temporarily, about what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Poilievre’s “buzzwords, dog whistles and careless attacks.”
His we’re-all-one-now speech hid the fact that there is no longer any middle ground left in the Conservative hierarchy.
One Tory MP, Quebec’s Alain Rayes, has already quit the caucus to sit as an independent, saying he can’t support the new leader’s approach. The party promptly sent automated text messages to members in his riding, urging them to encourage him to resign his seat. It was a warning shot of sorts to any other caucus member who might not toe the line.
Quebec Tory Sen. Jean-Guy Dagenais has decided to quit the party altogether, saying he disagreed with Poilievre’s support of last winter’s trucker convoy in Ottawa and his proposal to fire the governor of the Bank of Canada.
Others are surely weighing their futures though Poilievre’s rock-solid support in all but eight Canadian party riding associations shows that his own future is assured, at least through the next election. (Tories do have a habit of jettisoning leaders the moment things go awry.)
THE victory speech was pure Poilievre minus the sternmost bits. This line in particular stood out: "There are people in this country who are just hanging on by a thread . . . They don't need a government to run their lives, they need a government that can run a passport office."
As a Conservative friend of mine said, “He is the first fighter for individual effort, as opposed to government handouts, that we have had for a long time.”
There was another telling aspect of Poilievre’s victory appearance. After his wife’s (lengthy) introduction, designed to portray the safe family man, and the speech that sought to allay fears of an extremist, Anaida Poilievre pulled her husband by the hand across the stage, down the steps and behind a curtain leaving most of those trying to catch up to shake his hand bewildered. It was as if there should be no opportunity for the new leader to say something that might not be part of the plan.
Perish the thought he should take questions from reporters.
He did it again Monday when, following an address to his caucus, he bolted for the door.
On Tuesday he held a press conference with one rule: no questions – hardly a good start on relations with the news media. As if he cares.
Global’s chief political correspondent, David Aikin (who began his career at this newspaper) was having none of it. He rudely interrupted Poilievre to demand he answer questions.
A flustered Poilievre, after reverting to form to call Aikin a “Liberal heckler,” (he’s worked for conservative outlets such as the National Post and Sun Media) finally agreed to two.
It was a mess of the leader’s own making and while Aikin would later apologize, the party saw only an opportunity to pounce.
Poilievre’s press secretary Anthony Koch tweeted, inaccurately, that Akin had told him to tell Poilievre to “go f--- himself.” Poilievre issued a fundraising email later that night claiming, “The media are no longer interested in even pretending to be unbiased. They want us to lose.”
As Toronto Star columnist Bruce Arthur wrote the next day, “Fomenting anger at the media is a lazy but effective trick to consolidate support and blur reality . . . .”
Sound familiar? Shades of CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta’s verbal squabbles with Donald Trump.
A Poilievre supporter was heard on YouTube accusing Akin of shouting like an “American reporter.” The similarities with Trumpworld are startling. And dangerous. Fomenting anger against legitimate news media and individual reporters is a recipe for trouble.
If the leader signals that an individual is an enemy of the cause, we shouldn’t be surprised if an unhinged disciple decides to ‘take care of’ him or her. Violence against politicians, journalists, even health care workers upholding hospital safety protocols have been targets of the new right.
It starts with verbal harassment but it never just ends there. Stones thrown at the prime minister on the election campaign trail last September offer an uncomfortable prelude of what may be to come.
Trudeau and his ministers will at least take questions. They don’t often answer them directly but at least they respect that the media have a job to do. Poilievre seems to think he can circumvent the media but Aikin is not the only tough reporter in Ottawa.
Poilievre has shown himself prone to exaggeration. At the same press conference he took credit for pushing Trudeau to announce a temporary doubling of the GST tax credit, aid to low-income Canadian renters, and more on a national dental care plan.
“(Trudeau) finally admitted that there is (an inflation) problem . . . one day after I issued a challenge to him,” Poilievre bragged. Except that the programs had been in the works for weeks and would have been announced before Poilievre’s victory but for respect for the death of Queen Elizabeth.
A POLITICIAN all his adult life with a secure, golden pension when he turned 31, Poilievre and his family will soon move into Stornoway, the publicly-funded official residence of the opposition leader.
The Poilievres currently live in a half-million-dollar home in Greely, a 20-minute drive south of the capital. It’s not that the new Tory leader isn’t perfectly eligible to take up residence in Stornoway, it’s that if ever there was an opportunity to prove his everyman credentials and disavow political elitism, this was it.
As Northern Ontario NDP MP Charlie Angus put it, Poilievre’s comments on affordability challenges facing Canadians may have been politically expedient, but not heartfelt.
Still, Poilievre arrives at a time when Trudeau’s disapproval ratings are above 50 per cent. There is a discernible personal aspect to the prime minister’s lagging popularity, which columnist Don Martin has described this way: "He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement."
This gives Poilievre ammunition over and above the NDP’s decision to support the Liberals through to the next election in 2025 – an arrangement he’s provocatively branded a “radical woke coalition.” The deal is anathema to conservatives but the long interval creates a double advantage for Poilievre.
As former NDP leader Tom Mulcair wrote in a piece for CTV, “He gets to slag the Liberals for turning ‘hard left’ and . . . he gets three years to hone his pitch in the House (which resumes next week) and prepare.” Meanwhile, the rest of us get to ask, “Will the real Pierre Poilievre please stand up.”
Ladies and gentlemen, the show is about to begin.
Ian Pattison is retired after 50 years of award-winning journalism at The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
