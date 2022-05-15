BY IAN PATTISON
What the heck was that? The federal Conservative party leadership debate Wednesday was at times more of a gong show than a forum for serious discussion. It’s been a week of debates that were not always enlightening.
Fresh off a feisty in-house session in Ottawa last week, the men and woman seeking to lead a Conservative charge to finally dethrone the Liberals presented a more subdued performance in Edmonton Wednesday.
It wasn’t because they don’t share vastly different ideas on how to get that done. Rather, it was the format that kept their answers to as little as 15 seconds, thwarted open discussion, and attempted to show the human side of candidates on four subjects that were two too many.
‘Who are your political heroes’ presented candidates with a good opportunity to frame their influences.
‘What’s your favourite music’ and ‘what book are you currently reading’ came as a surprise to some, including viewers waiting for debate host Tom Clark to get back to the issue of issues.
Instead, he wanted to know what TV shows the candidates were binging. Really? What’s on Netflix counts as consideration of who should potentially be Canada’s next prime minister?
There were red paddles that were supposed to signify when someone wanted to respond to another candidate … or was it to interject? No one seemed sure.
There was a sad trombone sound effect that Clark used when anyone mentioned another party’s opponent – i.e., Justin Trudeau – by name. Ridiculous.
Clark, a longtime journalist who should know better, warned at the outset that he would strictly enforce the too-short time limits, and did so to the detriment of open debate.
The audience was cautioned to keep quiet or lose 10 seconds off their candidate’s time allocation.
“This is nonsense,” one person was heard to say.
As frontrunner, militant Pierre Poilievre continued to be the target of harsh criticisms, prompting the calm and collected Scott Aitchison to warn that Canadians would not support a divided party. Jean Charest, who showed the most fire, agreed, adding that the wider issue of national unity “is the No. 1 challenge of any prime minister.”
Poilievre would fundamentally shake up how Canada operates to make it “the freest country in the world,” as if it is not among the most liberal democracies already.
But he tends to overreach, urging people to consider switching from the loonie to Bitcoin as their personal currency, even as cryptocurrency was taking wide and unpredictable swings in value.
He placed the blame for Canada’s economic troubles on the Bank of Canada, going so far as to threaten to fire its governor. Again, ridiculous. BoC has actually worked to tamp down rising inflation which is, all agree, the central concern of most people in the country.
The advice given by investment experts to hang in there and wait out market swings can also be applied to this period of instability. After all, today’s high inflation also comes with plentiful jobs, rising wages and the lowest unemployment in 50 years.
Poilievre was the only candidate who chose not to take reporters’ questions after the debate. It follows a pattern of Conservative refusal to submit to questions they absolutely do not have to entertain.
In 2015, then-Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper refused to participate in the English debate conducted by a consortium of TV networks.
By 2021, debates were handled by a new, independent Leaders Debate Commission that made things worse. There were more journalists asking questions than candidates and the format was stilted and confusing. The commission itself agreed this week that the next debates must be better.
Ontario is preparing for an election on June 2 and debates are part of the program.
Candidates in the two Thunder Bay area ridings were invited to their first sessions this week by the Thunder Bay and District Injured Workers Support Group. Tory candidates Peng You and Kevin Holland failed to attend – didn’t even offer organizers a reason – as did candidates for the New Blue party.
David Tommasini, New Blue candidate in Thunder Bay-Atikokan, reportedly backed out of a scheduled media interview this week on orders from the party.
What are all four candidates on the right afraid of?
By staying away, You and Holland avoided having to answer questions around Ontario’s struggling health-care system that dominated both debates, particularly on Tuesday around long-term care which was confirmed by the pandemic as woefully under-resourced.
In private-sector homes, profit has supplanted sufficient staff to provide dignified care and home operators lobbied Premier Doug Ford’s Conservative government to keep it that way.
The most important thing to come out of the local debates has been pledges by the Liberals, New Democrats and Greens to phase out for-profit long-term care and return that responsibility to the public sector which itself is still not sufficiently staffed.
The local Conservative candidates have reportedly been told to skip all but two debates hosted by the chamber of commerce and Dougall Media. Controlling the message means denying the voters every opportunity to hear and dissect candidates’ explanations of their parties’ plans for Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario.
Those plans were discussed this week in a debate among party leaders in North Bay.
Affordable living was naturally the chief concern. Ford touted new mining that would see revenues shared with municipalities. Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca said helping municipalities pay for needed infrastructure improvements would free up local funds for other services. New Democratic Party Leader Andrea Horwath pledged annual increases in the minimum wage to help people afford the basics.
A lot was said about transportation, much of it repeated from former campaigns. Four-laning the Trans-Canada through the North has been part of every Ontario election in the past quarter-century but still is found only in pieces between Thunder Bay and Nipigon.
Cancellation of Northlander rail service between Timmins and Toronto was discussed but not a peep was said about zero passenger rail along the North Shore to Winnipeg where even bus service is scant.
Reporters were given access to leaders after the debate but here again, Ford didn’t show up, preferring the script he kept reading throughout the evening.
With polls showing Liberals inching toward the PCs and the NDP striving to maintain official opposition status, the next 19 days are important. Has Ford undergone enough of a change from his stingy former self? Has Del Duca done enough to introduce himself to Ontarians? Can Horwath convince enough voters that her NDP remains relevant?
The leaders gather again for a 90-minute televised debate at 6:30 p.m., Monday, May 16.
Listen, watch and read what is said, and not said, over the next 19 days and decide who has what it takes to not just manage individual files, but piece them together in a cohesive program that puts individuals, families and communities first in every case.
Ian Pattison is retired after 50 years of award-winning journalism at The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
