Former premier Kathleen Wynne is pictured with then-MPP Bill Mauro during a 2016 visit to Thunder Bay. After Wynne’s Liberals lost the 2018 election Mauro, now mayor of Thunder Bay, said he was approached by supporters to consider seeking the party leadership but declined. He said he is again being courted in the aftermath of the Liberals’ loss in June’s provincial vote. Mauro announced this week that he won’t run again for the city mayoralty but isn’t saying what his political future holds.