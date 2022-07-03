BY IAN PATTISON
This is an updated version of a column that appeared in the print edition June 2.
Two common words permeate much of the public mood these days: “Freedom” and “change” in order to achieve it.
Those who holler “freedom!” are upset with the political status quo and want to “change” it by installing others who share their negative views about those in power.
These voices rarely acknowledge the good that was done by those they want out, or the freedom they enjoy as a result of efforts by the political class to preserve it.
Which is not to minimize mistakes. We all make mistakes but zeroing in on them and them alone while purposely overlooking good work does a disservice to those we elect and hire to public office.
That, however, is the prevailing public mood these days and there is change in the air at every political level in Canada.
Federally, the governing Liberals and the evolving Conservatives are in a virtual dead heat in public opinion with momentum in the Conservative column. That is largely due to the front-running candidacy of Pierre Poilievre who has made it his mission to take a political pile-driver to official Ottawa.
Poilievre has capitalized on public frustration and frankly, who can blame Canadians for being in a sour mood?
High inflation has pushed the prices of essentials like food and gas to stunningly high levels. It’ll be the talk of every long weekend barbecue. But those who sell these things are doing very nicely. Record profits feel completely at odds with common reality.
Taxes upon taxes drive people nuts and while all of us are obliged to pay them, not everyone is playing by the rules.
This week the Canada Revenue Agency itself reports that between 2014 and 2018, individual Canadians did not pay between $41.9 and $52.8 billion in personal income tax, while corporations did not pay between $23.1 and $36.6 billion.
Meanwhile, a new COVID-19 variant BA.5 is creeping across the country raising the prospect of renewed mandates in the fall. Ugh.
At Queen’s Park, wealthy Conservative Premier Doug Ford continued playing his successful everyman role while pulling back former Liberal reforms and lowering rules galore to let corporate Ontario have its way, first and foremost to build things wherever it wants and to hell with the environment.
Neither Ford nor Poilievre are big believers in the need to tame climate change which is baking and drowning the planet before our eyes. Doubting this fierce reality, along with the need for pandemic protections, are hallmarks of the new “freedom” movement that prefers oil drilling over renewable energy and, apparently, sickness and death over public health.
LOCALLY, we are about to witness a large-scale changing of the guard at Thunder Bay City Hall. So far, there isn’t a lot of the ugly noise we hear online, at least among candidates. But within the keyboard set there is a snarky drumbeat for change in how things are done and who does them.
Posts concerning Mayor Bill Mauro’s surprise decision against seeking a second term drew many variations on this cynic’s: “Best news I’ve heard all week.”
Some were more charitable: “I believe history will show that Bill Mauro was one of our strongest, most effective politicians ever.” But they are the minority.
As for Mauro’s future, given his years at Queen’s Park and the current Liberal leadership void, I asked him if perhaps he had his sights set on seeking that job.
He said a group approached him in 2018 and he “gave it some thought but without a seat it seemed too difficult to consider.”
Kathleen Wynne had just lost badly to Doug Ford’s Conservatives and the Liberals were looking for a new leader. They picked Steven Del Duca who didn’t have a seat either. He went on to lose to Ford again last month and so the Liberals are again in need of leadership.
In the aftermath of the June 2 vote, Mauro said, “I have had some (people) reach out to me again. As they say, never say never, however I have absolutely no plans at this time in that regard.”
“At this time” is what politicians say when they’re thinking about next steps.
Two names were already in Thunder Bay’s mayoral race -- restaurateur Gary Mack and Robert Szczepanski -- and with Mauro leaving, more are likely to jump in for mayor or council, possibly including some of those visceral voices who seem to think nothing good ever comes out of council meetings.
Those who support that view should be careful what they wish for. As one person posted, “We could go back to the Orville Santa / Mary Roy era of council where nothing got done but the floor show.”
Coun. Peng You, fresh from a loss as Conservative candidate in the June provincial election, announced July 1 he's running for mayor. The top at-large vote getter in his first council term could have a shot but has barely had time to learn the ropes.
Lately there is speculation that Northwood Coun. Shelby Ch’ng might jump into the mayor’s race. The media-savvy Ch’ng suffers inordinate online criticism but could do well among more reasonable voters.
Mauro is not alone in vacating council. Longtime popular at-large Coun. Rebecca Johnson, veteran Red River Coun. Brian McKinnon and youthful Neebing Coun. Cody Fraser are packing it in. All have their reasons that might include being sick of unwarranted personal attacks against politicians.
People are grumpy and some are always willing to see the worst. Remember when the city announced plans for a roundabout at busy Edward and Redwood? Some, like this fellow, predicted chaos: “Might as well park tow trucks and fire trucks and ambulances and police there full time. We are gonna have wrecks and pedestrians getting hit guaranteed.”
I checked with police a year later and was told there had been few collisions at the roundabout, due mainly to factors like visibility, snow and speed, not unfamiliarity with a traffic feature common throughout the world.
THE CIVIL service is also subject to turnover. The ebullient John Hannam retired as city clerk in 2019 but has kept busy as secretary of the Thunder Bay police board which has had its share of change and then some.
Police Chief Sylvie Hauth has been suspended after allegations of misconduct.
City planner Leslie McEachern’s retirement took effect Thursday.
City manager Norm Gale is staying put. “I have no plan to retire at this time. I look forward to serving the next City Council,” he said in an email.
Thunder Bay has lots of potential as a roomy destination for young families wanting out of the GTA rat race and is increasingly popular with travellers who want a natural experience. The return of cruise ships and construction of more new hotels proves that.
A mining firm is buying property for a plant to refine lithium for electric vehicle batteries, signalling business confidence in the city and an important foothold in this fast-emerging market.
The next council can spend time vilifying the past or building a future of which we can all be proud. For that to happen, people need to run, not just rant.
Ian Pattison is retired after 50 years of award-winning journalism at The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
