If there’s one thing you can count on after Olympic Games’ torches are snuffed it is questions about what to do with all that infrastructure.
After the athletes leave, some Olympic sites are left in a state of sports limbo with no purpose to exist. A year after the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia, the Olympic Village was a ghost town. Similar wastelands can be seen in Athens and Rio de Janeiro among others.
The urban development site Curbed calls it “architecture ruin porn.” But it doesn’t have to be that way and in some cases it isn’t.
The town of Lillehammer, Norway is in many ways the gold standard for post-Olympic success, with nearly all of the venues still in use. Twenty-seven years after it hosted the Winter Olympics, Lillehammer’s ski jumps in particular are used year-round. (Thunder Bay is four times Lillehammer’s size and yet Ontario’s government and national ski authorities still cannot find a way to use the superb jumps at Big Thunder which hosted the 1995 World Nordic Games. But that’s another story.)
The point is that from Atlanta to Barcelona, Sydney to Salt Lake City, Olympic sites remain in use because people planned for it. Much of the usable infrastructure from the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver will help in a decision by four B.C. First Nations and the cities of Vancouver and Whistler on whether to bid for the 2030 Olympics.
Which brings us to Beijing, which hosted the Summer Games in 2008 to put on a new, friendly face, and is preparing to host the Winter Olympics Feb. 4-20 next year to cement that theatre.
We like to think of the Olympics as the purest example of human endeavour and excellence. The same cannot always be said of the host countries – especially China.
The current Communist Chinese government is among the cruelest administrations on Earth. The list of victims is growing all the time: its Muslim Uyghur minority, Tibetan monks, tennis star Peng Shuai, Hong Kong’s democracy, trade agreements.
The political kidnapping of foreign citizens sneers in the face of their home countries, none more so than Canada. “The two Michaels” is surely a movie in the making about innocent Canadians imprisoned on bogus charges because China was annoyed at Canada for arresting Huawei Technologies executive Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. warrant.
It took more than 1,000 days to secure the September release of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig during which time China was applying its phony smile for the world’s Olympic audience. Only now are countries announcing diplomatic boycotts of the Games and only after others did it did Canada join in.
If ever there was an opportunity for this country to show world leadership, to set an example of right over wrong for others to follow, this was it. The “two Michaels” were our every reason to slap China’s face in public by announcing, first among others, that business as usual is over.
Some say refusing to send our public officials to accompany and cheer our athletes in China is mealy-mouthed and won’t bother Chinese officials in the least. Oh, but it will. If ever there was a government that cares about its image, it is the government of Xi Jinping.
China’s Games are intended to “market itself to the world, and demonstrate how well it can operate without the messy encumbrances of democracy, free speech and law,” as the Globe and Mail put it in an editorial. Getting dissed by one foreign government after another who recount in detail its crimes against humanity and decency are stinging these guys every day.
China has said the five boycotting countries to date will “pay a price for their wrong moves,” but in the next breath they say they don’t care that these official delegations will be absent. Which is it?
It’s doubtful most Canadians thought much about all the diplomats that went to hob-nob at the Olympics until this. Fewer would imagine they're doing constructive work during their trip. A boycott of real substance would involve keeping our athletes home, too. But it is hard to imagine the disappointment of working out and training every day for years to get to the Games only to be denied by politics. So this will have to do, and will add pressure as it gains participation by other countries.
The boycotts do come with risks. Look around your home. From your electronics to your knick-knacks, most are Chinese-made. China does depend on us for trade, but the Chinese government would be willing to force its people to endure far more hardship in a tit-for-tat trade war than would Canada or other Western countries.
With trade and now climate change we have no choice but to work with China, separate from what we say and do about its Winter Olympics. We’ve said we’re not sending government representatives but we might have done much more.
Why, for example, didn’t we urge the world to move these Olympics somewhere else as China’s bad behaviour grew much worse in the six years since it won the Games? All those Olympic sites still in use and no one had the courage to mount a combined diplomatic effort to urge the International Olympic committee to change the venue and show China that democracy matters.
It’s too late for that now but there’s plenty of time to poke China to become a better world citizen. The task falls to the athletes and to the Games’ corporate sponsors.
Canada has acknowledged that, given its boycott, it will provide additional security to our athletes in the event that China might attempt to take some of them hostage. Young athletes have always been prepared to call out injustice and if athletes from most countries competing in Beijing joined in united condemnation of China’s bullying there’s not much it could do but take it.
Corporate sponsors are generally a lot less idealistic than young athletes. But here is an opportunity to impress a global audience – and boost company fortunes – by tweaking ads during the Games to call out China for treating people so badly.
After China’s refusal to cooperate with the Women’s Tennis Association’s requests for a “full, fair and transparent investigation” into Peng Shuai’s sexual assault accusations, the WTA withdrew all scheduled events from China, including the prestigious WTA Finals.
The losses facing the WTA are in the millions while China has committed upwards of $1 billion for prize money, a stadium and associated real estate developments. Money talks. So does courage. China understands that even if it won’t admit it.
CLARIFICATION
In last week’s column I wrote that influenza killed 3,500 Canadians last year while COVID-19 killed five times that number. The flu deaths figure was an annual average. Last season, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada, there were just 66 confirmed cases of flu and no deaths. That was because the public health measures in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 largely kept the flu at bay.
