By Ian Pattison
It’s Christmas. The trees are lit, the presents wrapped and most of North America is digging out from a blizzard. Think back to the years when we worried there wouldn’t be a white Christmas. It seems like a long time ago.
Still, this is the day when we dispense with all of life’s peripheral baggage to concentrate on the season’s peaceful beauty and the loving bonds of family and friendship. Traditions abound on this best day of all.
The gifts we give are symbolic of the night more than 2,000 years ago when, as the Bible tells it, three “wise men” from the East brought gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh to the infant Jesus.
Thus, the “reason for the season” is preserved in spite of those who would have it otherwise. Indeed, people who insist on political correctness are in the minority on this issue. Canadians utter a hearty “Merry Christmas” as their season’s greeting far more than the culturally neutral “Happy Holidays,” a national public opinion survey says.
As reported in the National Post, while some respondents who celebrate Christmas said they deliberately avoid the traditional holiday salutation for fear of causing offence, “the survey suggests that’s rarely a problem: 92 per cent of respondents who grew up in a non-Christian household said they are not offended by someone sending Christmas greetings.”
A full 70 per cent of respondents nationwide said they are more likely to greet someone this time of year by saying “Merry Christmas,” compared to 23 per cent who said they will likely go with “Happy Holidays,” according to a Postmedia-Leger opinion survey examining attitudes on how religion relates to the holiday season.
Dig a little deeper into the origins of Christmas and we find that it is indeed meant to be universal. We celebrate Christmas because, as the angel who is said to have appeared to shepherds on that starry night near Bethlehem said, the birth of Jesus Christ is “good news” with cause for “great joy” and would be “for all the people” of the world.
We place a star or an angel on top of our Christmas trees for this very reason.
Christmas traditions are ever so welcome in an age when some say we need change over conventionality. For example, the tradition of holiday meals and desserts can be traced back to ancient winter solstice celebrations, when people would feast to keep their spirits high during the dark, cold days of winter. Who can argue with that four days after the longest spell of night in any 24-hour period of the year?
Winter is a reminder that even in the darkest days there is always hope because spring will come again.
MUSIC plays a central role in our celebrations. Love it or hate it, there's no escaping it this time of year: Christmas music is everywhere. From your favorite coffee shop to the grocery store to radio and TV stations dedicated to seasonal songs, it may seem that sleigh bells are endlessly ringing.
But beyond the commercial onslaught, Christmas music is wrapped up in nostalgia. Carols are festive religious songs that have been around for centuries. Singing them in church led by a choir and accompanied by a resounding organ, we are transported from the cares of the world.
Modern pop Christmas classics like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, White Christmas, Baby, It's Cold Outside and the other songs that always turn up on radio stations this time of year come mostly from the 1940s and ’50s.
The 1960s and ’70s have given us the Beach Boys’ Little Saint Nick, the Pretenders’ 2,000 Miles, and Driving Home for Christmas by Chris Rea. There is no end to the inspirations that Christmas can give to musicians and we get to enjoy the results, old and new, year after year.
Public radio offers spoken tradition for our Christmas enjoyment. Perhaps there is no better example than the CBC’s annual airing of a series of stories read by the late Alan Maitland. In the days before Christmas his program, As It Happens, broadcasts Maitland’s unforgettable stories, O. Henry's The Gift of the Magi and Frederick Forsyth's The Shepherd, recorded in his familiar mellow resonance. Tune in if you haven’t heard these remarkable renditions of timeless prose.
Sadly, this will be the first year in 70 that we won’t hear the Queen’s Christmas message.
Christmas is back for another year and while for children it seemed to take forever, adults may sense last Christmas was just a few months ago. Even though it feels like time goes faster as we age, the arrival of Christmas for another year is always a reason for some pure, unadulterated joy. It’s a commodity in short supply this year and all the more reason to celebrate today with gusto.
Happy Christmas one and all.
Ian Pattison is retired after 50 years of award-winning journalism at The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
