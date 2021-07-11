By Ian Pattison
Thunder Bay’s clever brand is “Superior by Nature.” The Visit Thunder Bay website describes “A city in the wilderness.”
All well and good, unless a wildfire were to ignite near city limits. Add in the possibility of another spate of baking temperatures like those that occurred last weekend and there is no telling what might happen.
It did happen in 2012 in Fort McMurray where scenes of terrified people fleeing through raining embers reminded us of just how powerful wildfires can be. That same year Timmins barely dodged a bullet when a massive wildfire raged nearby before winds changed and pushed the flames away.
In recent years, wildfires are more frequent, larger and burning longer due to a warming planet. There are currently 71 wildfires burning in Northwestern Ontario which is under a restricted fire zone designation.
This summer’s annihilation of Lytton, B.C., started somewhere in the town while a wildfire burned just outside amid Death Valley-like temperature that set a Canadian record. As the two fires joined there were literally minutes for residents to flee.
Fire officials were shocked by the speed and ferocity of the fire and blame climate change for a new level of danger in a country where the boreal forest surrounds most communities and where stronger storms are producing more lightning strikes. The growing popularity of rural living in areas around cities only increases the danger to life and property.
“Most cities and towns in Canada are far more vulnerable to fire than we want to admit,” writes John Vaillant in the Globe and Mail this week.
Vaillant, whose forthcoming book, Fire Weather, about 21st-century wildfire, says Lytton is an urgent warning for the rest of us. And he singled out Thunder Bay along with Vancouver and Calgary as cities that need to acknowledge that they are ringed by fuel should a wildfire erupt.
“Climate science is not rocket science: the hotter the weather, the more evaporation occurs, the dryer the fuel becomes, and is thus more susceptible to fire,” writes Vaillant.
“It is a miracle that there have been so few fatalities. That more communities will burn is statistically likely . . . .”
Preventive measures like forest thinning and prescribed burns around cities and towns are considerations for local officials. Let’s not make this situation the subject of endless studies. We’ve been warned. Delay will only increase danger.
* * *
The COVID-19 situation in Thunder Bay District continues to improve. Well over 80 per cent of adults have received their first dose of vaccine and nearly half are fully vaccinated. There were no new cases on Friday, just three existing cases and no one is in hospital.
A familiar face has taken notice. Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch, who's a member of the province's COVID-19 modelling consensus table, points to Thunder Bay as a success story for managing and controlling the outbreak. Speaking this week to CBC where he is a regular analyst, Bogoch recalled that this district had one of the highest case rates in the province in early March but by June had lowered that number to single digits.
It's been a remarkable turnaround, he said, “and it's no accident. It's skilled public health, skilled and smart vaccination strategies, and meaningful community outreach to get this under control."
While Bogoch believes we are past the need for another lockdown, the pandemic pointed to a serious problem that needs attention: Canada’s intensive care capacity is woefully inadequate.
“What’s crazy and really somewhat disturbing to me is that we had to shut down … Ontario during the third wave because our health care system capacity was being exceeded,” Bogoch said in a recent interview.
“That happened with 900 patients admitted to Ontario ICUs with COVID-related illness. That’s not very many people in a province of 14.5 million people . . . .”
The pandemic revealed other shortcomings in Canada’s ability to respond forcefully and efficiently. Now that we are beginning to breathe easier again, it can be too easy to forget the lessons we have learned and the ones we should have learned.
* * *
I’ve been a Montreal Canadiens fan my whole life, darnit. My dad was a fan and so I was born one. My first memories are of the glory days of Beliveau, Geoffrion, Moore, Harvey and the Richard brothers. Jacques Plante was the goalie, one of an incredible line of netminders including Worsley, Dryden, Roy and now Price.
Carey Price is just one of the reasons that this year’s Habs are also highly memorable. They lost the Stanley Cup to the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning Wednesday, but they won so much else.
They bonded Canada at a time when our bonds are strained by our mixed efforts at inclusion. Price’s aboriginal heritage bonded our First Nations at a time when hopes for their rightful place in the country have been ebbing as the full scope of the residential schools tragedy finally comes to light.
The Canadiens boosted our spirits after a year-and-a-half of isolation forced by a vicious virus with their improbable run for the NHL title.
Seven weeks of playoff hockey saw Montreal beat one favoured rival after another. They became Canada’s only remaining team after two rounds. It was more thrilling with each series as the team found new life following a rather lacklustre season.
Tampa Bay is loaded with talent but they lack a personality. As my old friend from 1970s radio days here, Paul Talbot, put it in a sympathetic email after the game, “Tampa strikes me as a meaningless team. No character. Mechanical, as if guided by the mysteries of Artificial Intelligence.” Montreal, on the other hand, is a team of interesting characters.
Hockey fans either love the Habs or hate them. And it’s for the same reason. They’ve won the Stanley Cup a record 24 times. Between 1956 and 1960 they won it every year. It’s a record no team will ever equal.
I’m disappointed they lost this time but like many other fans, I’m confident that with veterans like Jeff Petry and Shea Weber (and maybe local star Eric Staal, if he returns), mixed with young phenoms Cole Caulfield, Nick Suzuki complementing talented forwards Josh Anderson, Tyler Toffoli and the ever-gritty Brendan Gallagher, this team is destined for outstanding things.
It was a great run and such fun while it lasted -- for all of Canada’s hockey fans.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
