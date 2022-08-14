BY IAN PATTISON
Updated Aug. 14
Concern is being expressed in some quarters about the number and quality of candidates for Thunder Bay city council in the election of Oct. 24. With only six days left to register, time is short for people with good ideas to step up.
Mayor Bill Mauro isn’t running again, leaving the field wide open for one of four individuals who’ve formally entered the race so far. Last time there were 11 candidates. The four years since have seen the emergence of a brutal online community that mauls politicians without context. No wonder more people aren’t willing to subject themselves to this onslaught. Full credit to those with the courage to seek public office.
In a new development, several sources say that former mayor and MP Ken Boshcoff is gathering support and will register as a mayoral candidate this week.
The only declared candidate with experience in office is first-time Coun. Peng You who topped the at-large race in 2018. You is a great ambassador for Thunder Bay. Voters will decide if he’s a leader.
Former Shelter House director Gary Mack was first to announce a run for mayor with a platform that placed “empowering police to get tough on crime” as his top priority.
Earlier, a disturbing letter was sent to him and Alan Forbes at their Bay Village Coffee, decrying homosexuality. The letter that was signed “Sincerely your neighbours,” suggested that a break-and-enter and a rock thrown through their window were a result of their lifestyle.
The homophobic attacks only strengthened Mack’s support, especially among those alarmed by the rising tide of crime centered on drug use promoted by heavily-armed gangs.
Mack appeared to water down his promise to work with police to instead “create safe neighbourhoods.” Is it because police are under pressure for their difficult relations with the aboriginal and marginalized communities? Cleaning up the police force will require strong political support for the large majority of officers doing dangerous work and feeling little support internally.
Former Chronicle-Journal publisher Clint Harris has worked to redeem himself following a notorious impaired driving incident that was mercilessly exploited by a sub-level online “media” outlet. Active in a wide variety of community causes, Harris frankly acknowledged the matter in seeking a new lease on public life by going for the city’s top job.
The fourth candidate for mayor is Robert Szczepanski who hosts a program on LU Radio. He began his campaign on Reddit by saying, “Ask me anything,” which is a refreshing approach aimed at a particular audience.
I’ve always felt that municipal election candidates should start by running for council to gain experience before seeking the mayor’s chair. Maybe these few newcomers will register with enough voters to give them a fighting chance.
If there is one thing that the new council needs, and that the current council lacks, it is decisiveness. On some things this council has done outstanding work but on some others, residents wonder what is taking so long?
A succession of councils has wrestled with getting heavy truck traffic off the narrow, winding Highway 102 and away from its explosive residential growth.
Transport truck traffic, often with inexperienced drivers, has only risen greatly over the years. Coupled with an increase in truck accidents on 102, including fatalities, the longstanding plan to designate Highway 11/17 (along the Thunder Bay Expressway and west from the intersection with the Harbour Expressway) as the truck route should have been completed long before now.
Yet this council remains deadlocked and most recently was reduced to asking administration to examine safety options like further speed limits, signage, road design and turning lanes.
Administration has always recommended the designated truck route but has been ignored. Hopefully the next council will find the sense to do the right thing.
IT WAS ENCOURAGING to hear on Friday that the City has finally hired someone to raise the historic James Whalen tug from the bottom of the Kam River where it sank May 1. Its ultimate destination is not certain, but relocation to the thriving marina park wharf seems like the sensible choice. Volunteers are eager to add to the city’s roster of transportation history at that location.
The Whalen has sat forlornly submerged for more than three months in the Kam River Heritage Park where it and the nearby Via Rail display train have long been the target of vandals and vagrants.
Council has resisted efforts by members of the transportation museum society to acquire the Whalen, apparently intent on vainly trying to maintain it as an attraction on the Kam. Council waited 10 weeks to call for proposals to lift the boat. Who knows what shape it’s in now.
Give the society its next project, and give the city and tourists their next attraction. Get the contractor who will raise the Whalen this fall to put it in a permanent site that makes sense.
It wasn’t long after Victoriaville was built over the south core’s main street that regret settled in. A splendid idea for a covered mall instead declined into disrepair and disrepute. It took successive councils 40-some years to finally pull the plug on the leaky, money-losing mall that most residents and nearly every adjacent business wanted gone long before that.
This council finally voted for demolition and now it is up to citizens to join in the call for ideas on how to make the most of the new space that will be created.
The same cannot be said for this council’s chronic indecisiveness on a proposed covered sports facility to accommodate the city’s fast-growing soccer community and other turf sports. (For reasons that defy … reason, the city’s large tennis community was omitted from the project.)
A late decision by the federal government to deny $22 million in funding didn’t help, just as Ottawa denied funds for the proposed event centre. So much for the theory that having MPs on the government side of the House, including a cabinet minister, always gets things done.
As one of its last acts, council abandoned efforts to build a turf facility, leaving it to the next council. Maybe that one will find a way to work with the private sector. In the absence of federal help, a public-private partnership seems like the logical way to go.
This council will lately be remembered for kicking construction into high gear – witness large buildings going up all over town – and boosting the tourism sector that sees cruise ships visiting and new hotels being built and an old one refurbished.
The next council will leave its own imprint that must begin with finally getting Ontario and Ottawa to join in a huge effort to eradicate Thunder Bay’s social ills, run the drug gangs out of town, and give the city back to its people.
Ian Pattison is retired after 50 years of award-winning journalism at The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
