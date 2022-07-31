BY IAN PATTISON
Two weeks ago, U.S. Democrats were royally ticked at Joe Manchin. Today he is seen as quite possibly their electoral saviour – and the saviour of American climate change legislation.
An environmental bill that had been carefully crafted through compromise was seen as the last best chance to get America to take climate heating seriously before it overtakes the ability to cool it.
Democrats and climate activists fear they may not get another chance to cut emissions before Republicans potentially win control of Congress in November’s mid-terms, and potentially hang on to it for a long time thanks to gerrymandering.
The stakes could not be higher.
Manchin is the Democratic senator from West Virginia who tanked the deal on July 15. He said it was because he could not support roughly $300 billion in tax incentives for clean energy over fears it would further stoke inflation. But everyone knew it was because he is beholden to the powerful coal industry in his state.
Then something happened. Manchin changed his mind. It is not clear what caused his reversal but maybe it was the terrible consequences of fossil fuel use occurring in front of our eyes in real time.
London was so hot last week a runway melted. This week, Victoria is sweltering while inland, forest fires are raging through areas of B.C. that suffered last summer’s heat dome killing some 600 people.
Down the coast, California is enduring its worst drought on record. Lawns are going brown in wealthy LA enclaves after local officials cracked down on water use. Further east, massive crop failures are being reported.
And it’s getting worse. The warming planet means that heat waves will be more intense and more frequent than ever before.
The results of minimizing this issue for this long are stark and increasingly catastrophic. One need hardly recite the litany of destruction and death being witnessed around the world.
Just this week, at least 16 people have been killed in flash flooding in eastern Kentucky, right next to Machin’s home state, after torrential rain inundated parts of the Appalachian mountain region.
On Tuesday, one state over, more than nine inches (228 millimeters) of rain fell on St. Louis, Mo., in 24 hours, an all-time record.
By comparison, 51 mm of rain fell on Thunder Bay May 24, 2012. Four days later, with the ground still saturated, more than 90 mm of rain pounded the city, a new record for a single day in May. It reached 100-year storm status more quickly than any other local storm in history.
A state of emergency was declared after water overwhelmed the city’s sewage treatment plant. The Salvation Army and Canadian Red Cross launched national appeals to assist residents.
The evidence is everywhere that things are getting worse, fast. There are enough severe weather events occurring with such alarming frequency that the theory we can take our time responding is plainly dangerous.
Except in the minds of many conservative politicians.
WHILE Manchin’s about-face has saved President Joe Biden’s climate bill for the time being (and turned the Buy America electric car policy into Buy North America, a credit to Ottawa’s lobbying in Washington), former Republican president Donald Trump is hinting at another run for the job.
That would be very bad for the planet, for as America goes, so goes the world, and Trump is a vigorous climate change denier. In some of more than 120 often weird tweets over the years Trump has suggested that cold weather disproves climate change – despite the World Meteorological Organization saying that the 20 warmest years on record have been in the past 22 years.
Trump and his base do not reflect public opinion. Climate action enjoys broad support. Indeed, some climate policies are supported by huge majorities, including Republican voters. A large majority (58 per cent) believes the U.S. government is doing too little to address the problem.
Here in Canada, the Liberal government has set out what it calls a serious climate agenda that really isn’t. Based on a series of reports the federal environment watchdog released in May, “it would take no less than a massive all-hands-on-deck national effort to achieve the objectives the Trudeau government has set for the country,” wrote Chantal Hebert in the Toronto Star. Even then the measures fall short of what’s needed to get the country to where it needs to be to begin turning the tide of climate heating.
Canada’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic shows that we are fully capable of moving forcefully and collectively on urgent national priorities. We need the same determination to mitigate climate change, and that starts with industry acting on federal orders.
Don’t believe the sob stories of government oppression. Despite record profits, oil companies so far are investing only modestly in clean technologies, prioritizing returns to shareholders instead.
Imperial Oil said its net income in the second quarter was $2.41 billion or $3.63 per share, more than six times higher than the $366 million or 50 cents per share it recorded in the same period of 2021. Ottawa needs to get tougher even as it spends heavily on oil industry incentives.
Like Trump, Canadian Conservative leadership front-runner Pierre Poilievre is no friend of climate remediation. He would scrap much of the federal climate change action plan, including the carbon tax, and push development of oil and gas projects and production. It seems he would govern as though the future didn’t matter, as one writer put it.
Like Americans, Canadians favour aggressive climate action. Three-quarters of the public are concerned and the level of worry is rising — half of us now describe climate change as a “very serious threat.”
Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario residents can be forgiven for wondering where this summer’s warmth has been so far. We are typically caught between searing heat to the south and west and colder, northerly air pushing down on the jet stream, keeping most daytime highs in the low 20s at best, more often in the low teens. But we are not immune on this rapidly heating planet.
As reported by the CBC’s Heather Kitching in March, data compiled for the Prairie Climate Centre’s Climate Atlas of Canada suggests the average temperature in Thunder Bay in July will warm by approximately two degrees by 2050, while the average temperature in January will warm by approximately 2½ degrees.
That may not sound like much but the UN target to avoid global catastrophe is to keep the average temperature increase from exceeding 1.5 C,
It is past time for future consideration. We can no longer put this off. It is now or we’ll never be able to catch up to a runaway climate disaster.
Ian Pattison is retired after 50 years of award-winning journalism at The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
