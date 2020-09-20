By Ian Pattison
An earlier version of this column appeared Sept. 19.
The proposal to build a nice, big Thunder Bay word sign on the waterfront could hardly have come at a worse time. The city’s economy is struggling under the weight of the coronavirus pandemic which means spending on anything other than essentials is subject to increased scrutiny if not outright hostility.
City council just went through a vigorous debate on the merits of building an indoor sports facility. Administration had recommended a pause but council voted 9-4 to proceed.
Finance chair Mark Bentz had argued for a 90-day delay to measure the ongoing effects of the pandemic and determine the extent of senior government funding.
Mayor Bill Mauro countered that 25 per cent of the cost is already covered by existing funding. He indicated the turf facility will be “transformational in helping us build, and grow, a healthier and more vibrant community while we move to recover from the pandemic.”
Transforming Thunder Bay into a city that matches its size and the aspirations of much of its population has been at the heart of many council debates, none more than the proposed event centre that remains in perpetual limbo.
The argument is always about wants and needs -- big leisure projects versus, mostly, roads. That and whether the city can do two things at once. Of course it can -- just look at the list of city departments and all that they do.
A lighted word sign on the waterfront would copy signs in Toronto, Winnipeg and Hamilton as well as many European cities, all of them popular and not terribly costly. This one is meant to be the one lasting legacy of Thunder Bay’s 50th anniversary this year. It’ll cost $150,000 with two-thirds coming from the city hotel tax. It’ll be worth every penny of the $2 increase on average property taxes.
In her motion to council this week, Coun. Shelby Ch’ng, anniversary chair, reminded her colleagues of the popularity of the TBay word sign spelled in ice during last winter’s Snow Day at Marina Park. Visitors shared photos of the sculpture more than 12,000 times on social media. This newspaper’s own photo graced the cover of its 50th anniversary magazine which remains a popular souvenir.
Ch’ng found that the lighted Toronto sign is that city’s third-most visited attraction. Built to coincide with the 2015 Pan American Games, it was meant to be taken down. But it proved so popular with tourists and residents that council decided to maintain the 72x10-foot sign with its LED lights.
Being a temporary structure it suffered from wear and tear and Toronto Mayor John Tory recently announced a $760,000 permanent replacement to be financed from city reserves and crowdfunding -- a worthy idea for local consideration.
Herein lies a cautionary tale for Thunder Bay: Build it right the first time, mindful of the fact that people will climb on it for photographs, not to mention weather extremes. Which raises the question of whether $150,000 will be enough.
During sometimes heated debate Bentz again urged delay until the city’s financial situation becomes clearer in the wake -- or more likely continuation -- of the pandemic.
Coun. Andrew Foulds delivered an impassioned defence of the project: "We need to be celebrating this city now more than ever. People are crying out to us to reopen, to do more, to be more normal. I challenge all of us to resist the mentality that we have to stop doing everything."
Foulds added that if council decided to proceed with the sign (it was close: 7-6) it needed to ”do it well.” He recounted regrets over other city projects that were downsized to cater to opponents. Nowhere is that more apparent than in the Community Auditorium where an earlier council forced a design reduction to 1,500 seats, and changed the name from Arts Centre, to appease those who saw the auditorium as an expensive playhouse for the well-to-do.
That’s not how things turned out. The auditorium may be Thunder Bay’s most universally-liked property -- and one of Canada’s finest concert halls -- but it is often unable to meet ticket demand for popular acts and can’t host even more popular ones because it can’t afford them with its limited seating.
Thunder Bay is justifiably proud of its waterfront park where future enhancements would all do well alongside a large sign spelling out the city’s name in coloured lights with limitless combinations. A sign that will be photographed and shared thousands of times a year providing the city with priceless free promotion.
The project now goes back to the anniversary committee to settle on a design. One question they will ponder: Should it say Thunder Bay or just TBay. Thoughts?
* * *
Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s new, stricter rules around public gatherings aren’t going to make the difference in COVID-19 infections that he’s intimating.
Thursday’s announcement of crowd reductions and stiffer fines in the three hardest-hit areas are probably two weeks late and not widespread enough. New rules limiting indoor gatherings to 10, and 25 people outdoors, are useless if one of those people is a coronavirus carrier.
The rules don’t apply to movie theatres, bars, banquet halls, gyms, places of worship or weddings because they’re monitored by staff who presumably will ensure that everyone is masked and remains six feet apart. As if.
Thunder Bay is so short of school bus drivers who’ve booked off in fear of infection that many routes have had to be doubled up. A typical bus seats 72 students. That’s OK but more than 10 people in any room isn’t?
And infection doesn’t care about boundaries. Can’t party hard in Toronto? Cross the 401 and meet all of your friends in York. Worried about a $10,000 fine for hosting a party in Peel? Head west to Halton.
More than one-third of Ontario’s 2,300 active cases are among people in their 20s who make up only 14 per cent of the population. So we know why Ford is angry about partiers flaunting the rules that most of us obey, however reluctantly, as this thing drags on.
Ford fails to acknowledge a larger reason for this development: The economy has shifted toward more service jobs, including retail, food service and hospitality. Young people do most of those service jobs and are at a greater risk of being exposed.
Governments across Canada have been sending confusing signals and instituting politically palatable rules that have allowed COVID-19 to mount a comeback.
As a result, Canada could lose its ability to manage the pandemic due to the worrying recent spike in new cases, Dr. Theresa Tam, the country’s top medical officer, said on Thursday. It was, says a Reuters report, the clearest indication yet of how worried authorities are about the potential for the outbreak to spiral out of control.
Meanwhile, Ford said Ontario is ramping up testing to an estimated 50,000 a day. Not nearly enough. That we did not increase testing capacity while the caseload was declining in anticipation of the resurgence every medical authority knew would come is irresponsible.
There’s no way around it. The tough rules originally put in place when we were all worried enough to obey them are still necessary while vaccines are developed.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.