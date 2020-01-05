BY PATTISON
If last year was eventful – and boy, was it! – 2020 can be transformative in so many ways. But it will depend on how willing we are to change how we live. We are all on this ride together and as Earth’s population grows, the task becomes more urgent.
Just as our past actions to industrialize led to this point, so our emerging habits are hurting the cause of a warming planet. Health advocates urge us to get up off the couch and get in better shape but there’s more to this bad habit than flab. And it may surprise you.
Climate scientists blame streaming TV and movie services. Watching just a half-hour show via an on-demand video app emits 1.6 kilograms of carbon dioxide into the environment — the equivalent of driving almost four miles.
The main energy drain comes out of streaming services’ servers. Digital videos’ large file sizes are getting bigger with each new generation of higher definition video. So if you thought you were helping by leaving the car in the driveway instead of going to the movie theatre, you were wrong.
Similarly, people feel that in order to save the world they have to be “good”. Yet that is bad, according to an editorial on The Guardian newspaper, because it paralyzes change.
Industry has successfully placed much of the onus for decelerating global warming on individuals. And while it’s true that people drive too much, eat too much meat, and fly too often, reaching zero emissions can be achieved only by real structural change -- by a new industrial revolution, The Guardian notes.
We need to create a consensus within society that we should not destroy our home and demand that governments make this their first priority, the newspaper advises. We are learning, however, that vested interests make such change exceedingly difficult.
When our own province, Ontario, takes the federal government to court to challenge the carbon tax model shown to be the most effective way to force industrial cleanup, we’ve got a problem.
Symbolic action helps and Thunder Bay city council will consider declaring a “climate emergency” next week. (Credit where it’s due: the city has reduced emissions from its operations by 25 per cent since 2009.) But like recycling plastic pop bottles, it only goes so far. Large-scale production of plastic is the problem. More than 40 per cent of the 448 million tons of plastic produced each year is used just once, much of it as beverage bottles and packaging intended to be discarded within minutes after purchase. Do we really need that new gizmo encased in plastic and dropped into a plastic bag when we buy it? We’re drowning in plastic and we let manufacturers hold us under water.
We’re also letting industry lead us toward more unemployment. And government is fond of encouraging it by offering incentives to industry that uses them in part to build more automation into its plants.
Up to 800 million global workers will lose their jobs by 2030 and be replaced by robotic automation, a new report has found. The study of 46 countries and 800 occupations by the McKinsey Global Institute found that up to one-fifth of the world’s work force will be affected.
Machine operators and food workers will be hit hardest, the report says. Tasks carried out by mortgage brokers, paralegals, accountants, and some back-office staff are especially vulnerable to computer automation. Jobs requiring human interaction such as doctors, lawyers, teachers and bartenders are seen as less prone to automation. Specialized jobs, such as gardening, plumbing and care work, will be even less affected, the study predicted.
A new study by the Northern Policy Institute sees up to 50,000 jobs lost to automation in Northern Ontario by 2035, with 14,000 endangered in the Northwest. Routine positions in accommodation, food services, mining and forestry are at risk.
Overall, the drive for higher profits, lower costs and greater “efficiency” is called progress. Many who lose out will have other words to describe what’s coming. Only enlightened political leadership driven by an insistent majority of voters will serve to stem a tide that stands to benefit a relative few shareholders at the personal expense of hundreds of millions of people.
Thunder Bay could use a dose of that enlightenment and it doesn’t always have to involve new developments. What about existing infrastructure?
The official plan encourages core residential development but suburban housing developments show few signs of slowing down. A critical mass of people living in repurposed buildings in either of the downtown cores would serve to jump-start those neighbourhoods in ways that many remember from 60-odd years ago. And what of the CN Station, now empty? It was supposed to be a busy element of waterfront development.
The province built a huge power generating station on Mission Island that was converted to burn wood pellets when coal was removed from Ontario’s energy mix (an act of climate leadership for which former Liberal premier Dalton McGuinty can take credit). But provincial energy development has left the plant idle for all but a few days a year and Ontario Power Generation has decommissioned it. That should not mean demolition of a potentially useful operation.
Talks have been under way between OPG and the Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission to develop possible future uses: repurpose the property for value-added forest products; use the plant’s boiler to produce steam-generated power to attract a new industry. An agreement was said to be close . . . eight months ago.
A volunteer citizen group proposes a combined heat and power plant for city and industrial use, greenhouse food operations, hemp which has unlimited potential in a variety of applications, and the manufacture of residential and industrial wood pellets.
Our future will be a product of imagination. Our political leaders will be wise to consider good ideas and be prepared to take bold, decisive action for a better community and a cleaner world.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.