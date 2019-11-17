BY IAN PATTISON
With Don Cherry, it was often a case of the good with the bad, though not necessarily in that order. A Saturday night rant about minorities not wearing poppies on Remembrance Day got the longtime hockey icon fired from Sportsnet on Monday.
His fate was sealed when, after the network and his sidekick Ron McLean both apologized, Cherry did not, telling the Toronto Sun’s Joe Warmington (one of many journalists who got their start at this newspaper, incidentally), “I’ve had my say.” He has since said he should have used different language but it was too little too late.
Herein lies Don’s problem. He noticed some people he assumed were immigrants – presumably people of colour or how else would he know? -- not wearing poppies in the lead-up to Remembrance Day. But he didn’t say, ‘I regret not seeing everyone wearing a poppy.’
He did say, “You people love, you that come here, whatever it is, you love our way of life . . .” He singled out immigrants and suggested that all of the ones he’d seen without poppies were taking advantage of Canada’s generosity and not showing due deference to the men and women who died in war for our freedom.
Maybe they were recent arrivals from countries that don’t mark Nov. 11. Only 13 countries outside the Commonwealth do so. Maybe they are just learning the ways of life in their adopted country. Cherry didn’t know. He simply assumed those he saw were spongers with no respect for military sacrifice.
That’s the bad. The good that goes with him into ignominy is as much passionate advocacy for veterans as you will find anywhere. That and proudly putting young, up-and-coming hockey players on TV during ahead of the NHL draft to show fans who to watch.
Cherry was often obnoxious, a quality that annoyed some, delighted others. But any respect he had as a former winning coach and an authority on the game was not enough in the eyes of many Canadians to allow him whatever benefit of the doubt he still had coming.
Which is not to say Cherry is devoid of defenders. At least on social media, Cherry was right and has been wronged for simply speaking his mind.
What’s worrisome, potentially, is outlined by Scott Stinson in the National Post: “ . . . if it is more than just a braying minority insisting that, finally, someone had the courage to say that immigrants need to try harder to fit in, then that says something about the problems Canada is facing.”
Cherry was one of a kind but, in the end, the wrong kind.
In his Plan For Ontario, Doug Ford promised, among other things, to return passenger rail service to the North. What he meant was the Ontario Northland railway in Northeastern Ontario axed by the Liberals for lack of ridership. Asked recently by the CBC’s Jeff Walters if any Ontario Northland service was on tap for the Northwest, North Bay MPP Vic Fedeli said ONTC buses already serve the Northwest. Only as far as White River, Walters noted, which leaves most of the North without any provincial service at all.
Just this month, Ford promised he’d make Northern Ontario “the most prosperous region in the country.” If that’s going to happen – and a bigger “if” is hard to imagine – a far better transportation system will be essential, starting with highways.
Ford has spoken about four-laning the Trans-Canada west of Kenora and more divided highway east of Thunder Bay but nothing has materialized. And not a peep about the 488 km between Thunder Bay and Kenora.
Ford said he would explore potential for high-speed rail (in the south), six-lane Highway 401 to the 416, “invest in increasing safety on the 401 West and four-lane Highway 17 in eastern Ontario and Highway 3 in Southwestern Ontario.”
Aside from the absence of Northwest four-laning, what about “increasing safety” on Highway 11-17 where drivers must endure dangerous two-lane travel while southern Ontarians take for granted safer, multiple lanes. It has to do with traffic counts, we’re told. Tell that to grieving families.
Guy Bourgouin, the NDP MPP for Mushkegowuk-James Bay, tried last week to at least get northern highways better maintained in winter – to the same standards as the 400-series highways where all snow is removed within eight hours of the end of a snowfall. For drivers in his Temiskaming region, Bourgouin said, chances of a collision are almost four times higher than in the Toronto area. Figures are doubtless much the same for the rest of the North.
The Conservatives voted down Bourgouin’s Making Northern Ontario Highways Safer Act. Fedeli wasn’t there for the vote. Neither were the government’s other two northern MPPs, Greg Rickford of Kenora and Ross Romano of Sault Ste. Marie.
How can all three northern Tories effectively oppose better winter maintenance of our highways that have suffered declining attention since the province handed plowing, sanding and salting to private contractors at higher cost? Mayors and reeves across the region have complained bitterly ever since. With profit as the underlying priority, there are simply not enough trucks and employees to handle storms in a timely manner.
"Our government recognizes that the winter months pose significant challenges for drivers,” Fedeli told North Bay’s Bay Today. “That’s why we have some of the highest winter maintenance standards in North America.” That’s true, but they were much higher when the transportation ministry handled the highways and they have remained substandard for 20 years.
That’s the rub. Most northern drivers can remember better maintenance and want to see it again. Northern politicians of all stripes ought to be defending their constituents’ concern, not failing to show up to do so because . . . why? Because it was a New Democrat who came up with a good idea they hadn’t thought of?
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
