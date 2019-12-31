BY IAN PATTISON
That was the year that was . . . memorable, eventful, more than a little crazy, all of the above. As we round out another year and another decade, and prepare to enter the 2020s, we can rest assured that this year will go down in history as one that was full of surprises – some nice, some not so nice, and one that will prove very important. For 2019 was the year that climate change fully registered in the public mind.
Specifically, it prompted young people to begin to tell their elders that they are tired – frightened -- of waiting for meaningful action to begin to reverse the process that is already changing our weather in ways that can no longer be denied. Drought and fire threaten millions. July was Earth’s hottest month on record. A warming world exacerbates storms. Rising sea and lake levels are gnawing at our shorelines.
A 2013 flood in and around Toronto generated $830 million in insurance claims, making it the costliest natural disaster ever in Ontario. It caused sewage to back up into homes in a scenario similar to that which occurred in Thunder Bay a year earlier. The rainfall was like nothing ever seen before and “very exceptional records . . . were set in this storm,” independent meteorologist Graham Saunders told city council. Rain that hard made it impossible for the sewage treatment plant to keep up.
The climate’s trajectory is clear and the solutions will be painful. Here in Canada, the pain is felt most vividly in Alberta where the beginning of the end of the oil industry is at hand. Smart energy companies are already investing in clean alternatives and research makes those sources more available and more affordable.
But this transition is being resisted by many more with lots to lose. This tug-of-war – and in many ways it is a war – pits vested interests against a concerned public that is lately seeing its youth lead the battle for hearts and minds. Millions of young people have participated in so-called climate strikes – a term Collins English Dictionary has just named word of the year. More 7.6 million people took to the streets in 170 countries to demand climate action this summer. In Canada alone, over 750,000 people chose to strike for climate on a single day with Montreal hosting the largest climate strike march in the world.
Willfully blind authorities, in industry and in government, are headed for extinction while enlightened leaders encourage a public yearning for a sense that we are turning the corner on the biggest existential threat of our lifetimes. In that there is hope.
Here in Canada 2019 has seen momentous political developments on both sides of the ideological divide.
The federal election was initially seen as Andrew Scheer’s to lose. Armed with strong polling numbers, the Conservative leader harped on two issues that were supposed to sink Justin Trudeau’s governing Liberals. Except that when it came time to make up their minds, many Canadian voters saw the SNC Lavalin affair not as scandalous, but as an effort -- clumsy though it was – to help a major national employer stay in business despite mistakes made a decade ago. And Trudeau in blackface costume nearly 20 years ago was seen by many as a silly mistake, not the bombshell that the prime minister’s opponents wanted.
In the end, Scheer lost the election that his party thought he should have won – and so he’s on his way out the door – while the New Democrats with a sharp new man of many coloured turbans in charge lost a lot of seats leaving the party wondering what to do next.
In Ontario, the pugnacious Premier Doug Ford has been all over the map. He won election by promising to rescue the economy without firing a single public servant. Since then it is anyone’s guess how many public employees are gone, are going, or how many positions will be eliminated. Brash promises have cost the treasury millions. He continues with the expensive folly of challenging Ottawa’s carbon tax in court despite most signs pointing to defeat.
Ford’s inane talking points have given way to silence in the legislature. Such is the inability of the premier to intelligently answer questions that he now deflects all of them to his ministers. While silence suits him, it doesn’t say much for his respect for parliament or the public.
In the U.S., the Donald Trump gong show continues to test the limits of reality. Enough said.
In Thunder Bay there was a glimmer of hope at the beleaguered Bombardier plant when 85 people were hired back to work on Metrolinx rail cars after 450 layoffs pummeled the local economy. The province and the feds talk a good game of encouragement but have yet to step in with a meaningful plan to keep this key local employer in business. One hopes company assurances that earlier production snafus are over are true, and that this talented workforce can once again be the prime builder of trains and streetcars for southern Ontario’s surging population.
At least senior government has taken notice of Bombardier. On the local crime front, the province and Ottawa are strangely absent as police and social service agencies struggle with gang wars, brazen street crime, homelessness and addiction that threaten to overwhelm the city’s ability to cope. Pleading for help hasn’t produced an additional dime let alone acknowledgment of these crises.
On a positive note, plans for full-on cardiac care at our progressive regional hospital have taken big strides with sizeable donations from families and foundations. A snazzy new art gallery is a lot closer to construction on the waterfront with $11.5 million in federal assistance that sees the project 80-per-cent funded. And young entrepreneurs continue to buck the big-box trend with shops and eateries worthy of any city. Now, if only road repairs can live up to city hall’s promises.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
