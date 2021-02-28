By Ian Pattison
Thunder Bay District’s COVID-19 case count and death rate are at alarming levels and climbing. The official response is less than encouraging.
The local number topped 200 on Saturday, reached 229 Sunday, 257 Monday and 273 Tuesday. By Friday an astounding 60 new cases pushed the total to 349 and that’s with 25 cases resolved. There have been more than 900 cases so far this year – double the total number in all of 2020. Three people have died just since Wednesday.
The weekly incidence rate climbed well above 100 per 100,000 population, highest in the province. The regional hospital has been forced to expand its COVID treatment unit. Each new case means someone else’s elective surgery is delayed.
There were six new cases admitted to hospital on Friday alone and incident manager Dr. Stewart Kennedy called the status “very fragile . . . They are coming in sicker. We are in a more severe situation than we ever have been before.”
This scenario has been building through much of February. And yet Thunder Bay seems to have only caught the province’s attention mid-week when provincial medical health officer Dr. David Williams mentioned in a briefing that he’d bring it up at a cabinet meeting -- on Friday. Rather than hurry up and wait -- i.e., be prepared -- shut up and wait seems to be the message.
District MoH Dr. Janet DeMille allowed Monday that Thunder Bay and area should prepare for the possibility of moving back into lockdown but did not publicly urge the province to do so. Residents are confused and concerned about COVID outbreaks at the district jail which moved into the community when inmates were released. How does that happen?
There are outbreaks at two nursing homes, a retirement residence and at Wequedong Lodge, a boarding home for Indigenous people who come to Thunder Bay for medical treatment.
The most concerning caseload is among homeless people and the "vulnerably housed" -- people who are spending more than half of their income on rent. In many cases, their housing is in poor condition and doesn't provide the basic safety, security and space that a person needs to be healthy. More than 100 homeless individuals are currently in the city’s COVID isolation centre’s 86 rooms.
Thunder Bay has asked the province for more medical and support staff and declared its second state of emergency of the pandemic. Mayor Bill Mauro said the city has gone so far as to apply for help from the military through the province’s Emergency Medical Assistance Team (EMAT) to consider setting up a field hospital as the caseload continues to explode. So far, no cases of a COVID variant have turned up in the Thunder Bay area but there is one case reported in Dryden, 350 kilometres away.
The order to return Thunder Bay to lockdown status finally came late on Friday. The ‘grey” restrictions won’t come into effect until Monday and are probably too late to stem the viral tide anytime soon.
The small business community is sick and tired of the on-and-off nature of closures and openings imposed by the province. Chamber of commerce president Charla Robison said owners are still waiting for help promised by Premier Doug Ford in December.
Meanwhile, the province is grappling with how to roll out the next large batch of vaccines that are finally arriving. Canada is close to last among wealthy countries in its vaccination rate -- just 4.2 shots per 100 people. It’s embarrassing and yet even if the country had managed to secure more doses earlier, it’s doubtful many provinces would have been ready.
Ontario has consistently lagged in almost every phase of COVID preparation and is only now setting up an online reservation system and call centre for the general public. Adults 80 and older living outside nursing homes will be the first allowed to book appointments starting March 15. Quebec has already launched its online booking system and people 85 and older can get vaccinated starting next week. In Alberta, people 75 and older could book an appointment as of Wednesday. That’s three weeks ahead of Ontario.
The province is working with the 34 public health units which have put together their own vaccine plans. “The rollout in Toronto will be very different from the roll out in North Bay, Thunder Bay and so on,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said Monday.
“It’s up to the local medical officers of health to fashion a plan, whether it’s going to be mass vaccination clinics, whether it’s going to be through pharmacies, whether it’s going to be through physicians’ offices.”
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit has been planning its rollout for two months and on Friday finally announced that it will open a vaccine clinic at the CLE Coliseum but didn’t say when. Plans for other clinics in the city and surrounding communities are still in the works. The full roll-out will take place in three phases over the coming months and through to the fall, the health unit said in a statement.
Hospitals, family doctors and pharmacies will all play a role, Ontario vaccine czar, retired Gen. Rick Hillier said this week. Following a technical briefing with provincial officials, The Canadian Press reported it will be family doctors who will contact their patients to line up vaccines. But this was news to them.
“We would love to help but we just need to know when, how, where?” Burlington family physician Dr. Jennifer Kwan told the Toronto Star. “Is it going to be in our office? Is it going to be in a clinic? How do we sign people up?”
Hillier assures us Ontario will be ready come the 15th of March. It’s pretty hard to have confidence in a province where the premier once promised to erect an “iron ring” around seniors’ homes to protect them from COVID. The iron was porous and we all know the tragic results.
We can’t blame Hillier, though. We’ve known all along that a mass vaccination rollout was coming, yet Hillier wasn’t hired to bring military precision to the task until late November.
For what it’s worth, here are the days (tentative, of course) when the system will open up for other age groups in this province:
April 15 — 75 and older,
May 1 — 70 and older,
June 1 — 65 and over,
July 1 — 60 and older.
See you in line.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
