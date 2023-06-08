Richard Anderson might have been a basketball star. Or a professional hockey goalie. Or a tournament fisherman. Instead, he pursued his primary interest and, in the process, created one of the finest wood products establishments in Thunder Bay.
The story dates back to when Richard was a student at the former Lakeview High School. Now, after 42 years, it is coming to an end as he prepares to close Design Building Centre and retire to . . . whatever comes next.
The building on Central Avenue has been sold and Richard, his wife Lori and staff including longtime members Rick Gamache and Jill Ward are selling the remaining inventory. It ends a remarkable journey that began when a family friend asked Richard if he’d be interested in working on drawings for Lindal Cedar Homes, then being sold by Weldon Post and Beam on Lakeshore Drive.
Richard was still in high school where his favourite subject was architectural drafting. He jumped at the opportunity to design cedar homes which were becoming popular in Thunder Bay. His drawings would be sent to Lindal where the homes were built to his designs.
“I realized then how much I like wood,” says Richard, recollecting his life’s work.
Weldon’s peak year was 1978 when 28 Lindal cedar homes were sold.
Richard graduated from Lakeview that year and was offered a university basketball scholarship with the Calgary Dinos. He was also known around Thunder Bay as a very good goalie with the Junior Stars under Ab Cava and Lorne Allard, and the Elks Allstars. He was supposed to move on in hockey but decided against it. His interest in building design had only grown and he wanted to attend McGill or the University of Toronto instead for architectural drafting.
Neither option came about as Weldon’s owner unexpectedly asked Richard if he’d be interested in buying into the business. Sales were still strong and with his passion for woodworking uppermost in mind, he took out a loan and bought an interest in the operation with partner John Kozak.
Two turns of events struck the business in fairly short order. With the recession beginning to bite the building trades, the partners quickly discovered that, unbeknownst to them, Weldon Post and Beam was in deep financial trouble. “One day, the boss was gone,” said Richard. “The staff said, ‘Why don’t you be the boss?’ I was 20 years old.”
With money owed to multiple creditors, Anderson and Kozak had to declare bankruptcy. It was the end of Weldon Post and Beam but the beginning of a new chapter.
With a thousand-dollar loan from Kozak’s father-in-law, Mike Valigrosky, the pair established Design II (Thunder Bay) Ltd., “a tongue–in-cheek reference to the ‘second time’ around,” Richard recalled.
As the new Lindal Cedar Home dealer in Thunder Bay, Design II relocated to the former Greyhound Bus LInes repair depot at River and Cumberland streets with two other tenants. Digital Electronics was the city’s first satellite dish dealer; Starlite Video was the first business to rent VHS movies.
It was a heady time and Richard and his partner began adding new products, notably Sikkens wood finishes from Holland, unique to the region and indeed to Canada.
Between 1981 and 1985, many cedar homes were designed and built on properties from lakeside to rural to city, the preliminary drawings all done by Richard.
In 1985, trouble struck again. Fire in one of the adjacent tenant locations burned the building to the ground, taking all of Design II’s client and financial records.
Undeterred, the partners relocated once more, this time to the former AMCO machine building on Dawson Road with a brand new name – Design Building Centre. It would remain there for 20 years, developing a large clientele for a growing line of products.
Wood sunrooms, wood flooring and wood stair railing components were added to the cedar home and wood finish offerings, setting the company’s reputation for expertise in wood building products.
In 2004, Richard bought out his partner and a year later moved the business again, to Alloy Place and Central, doubling in size.
That same year he began writing a popular column for The Chronicle-Journal. “For The Beauty of Wood” sums up his abiding interest in nature’s building material.
Along the way Richard found time to pursue his other passion – fishing. He and best man and pal Bernie Schnieders formed “Fishing First'' and spent many weekends on the tournament circuit in the northern and midwest U.S. Their boat was custom-made by Jack Bisby, the local Crestliner dealer.
Other companies approached them about using their products. In return, those companies began asking the pair to do promotions at fishing shows.
“It was like a second business,” Richard recalls, taking too much time from his first one, “I had to give it up but I still did tournaments in Northwestern Ontario with friends.” Fishing, he said, “is my alter-ego.”
His attention focused squarely back at home, Design Building Centre continued to grow in size and popularity. It’s always been a family affair with the three Anderson children, Ben, Max and Ivy, having worked in the business before embarking on careers of their own.
“We’re unique in the local building industry,” says Richard, noting with pride the quality of his wood products and finishing lines with a particular focus on personal service.
Design Building Centre was the first in Thunder Bay to sell hardwood flooring. Superdeck deck stain has been very popular; Richard personally brought it into Canada from California. The company also specializes in wood stair and railing components and custom wood ceilings.
It’s been a long road with some bumps along the way, but Richard survived them and thrived on his passion for wood. “I always thought, ‘it’s still not good enough,’ and I kept trying.”
With retirement beckoning, Richard and his team are busier than ever, shutting down a business that’s been around for more than four decades.
“Now that people know we’re closing there is a tremendous amount of interest,” he says. A common response from people coming through the door for the last time is, “Wait a minute, you can’t close!”
But he is closing and now, “It's time to take a break.”
It’s a bittersweet time for Richard and Lori but the future is limitless in retirement.
“I guess I’ll just enjoy my time and wait for what comes along,” he said.
There’s always fish. Lots of fish.
