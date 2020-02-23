BY IAN PATTISON
So, you’re frustrated by the blockades. Who isn’t? But imagine if you were Justin Trudeau. The prime minister has no shortage of advice on what to do about protests by Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and supporters against a gas pipeline in British Columbia.
Trudeau’s got the premiers nagging him to fix this hugely disruptive situation. Business leaders are harping at him to get the trains moving again after CN and Via Rail shut down large parts of their operations. Finance Minister Bill Morneau hasn’t ruled out the possibility that businesses could be compensated for their losses.
If you heat with propane, your bill is about to rise unexpectedly, along with your groceries and a host of other commodities, the longer this thing drags on.
Ousted former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, who has zero love for her former boss, heckled Trudeau for “punting” the hard work of resetting Indigenous relations a day after offering to act as mediator. Unbiased? Probably not.
Outgoing Conservative leader Andrew Scheer termed the PM’s call for patience “word salad” and “the worst response to a national crisis in Canadian history.”
Everyone’s an expert until it’s time to lead.
Scheer wants the Mounties and other police to end the blockades of railways, roads and buildings now — by force if need be. We know how that will turn out. Did the Oka golf course dispute near Kanesatake settle peacefully when armed police and soldiers intervened? No, things got ugly and relations between the First Nation and nearby townspeople remain tense 20 years later.
Did those actions help or hinder relations between Indigenous people and the rest of Canada? We can say that we want reconciliation but if we mean it we have to acknowledge that it is perhaps the hardest thing to achieve in our lifetime and that hard things don’t end easily. Setting the law on (so far) peaceful protesters sure won’t help. Neither, though, will intractable protesters.
Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett, the best friend Indigenous people have in Ottawa, has twice sent formal letters to the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs seeking a meeting. So far, not even the courtesy of a reply.
It is important to acknowledge that among those urging protesters — Wet’suwet’en and others — to take down the blockades this week was Kanestake Grand Chief Serge Otsi Simon. Predictably, a group of Kanestake Mohawks locked out Simon and the band council from the administrative offices.
On the other side of the country, at the heart of the dispute, some 200 Wet’suwet’en band members attended a meeting Wednesday to show support for the Coastal GasLink pipeline in their territory.
“People are starting to speak the truth about what they feel,” said Marion Shepherd of Unist’of’en (Dark Horse), one of 13 Wet’suwet’en houses that fall within five clans. “People want to work. The chiefs are supposed to talk to the clans and the clans are supposed to make the decisions. It’s not going that way.”
Rita George, a Wet’suwet’en subchief, says she and other clan matriarchs are feeling sick about the conflict and oppose the actions of other hereditary chiefs and outside activists embedded in their protest camp.
So, as is always the case with Indigenous negotiations, there is no one person that Trudeau could call on the phone to try and negotiate an end to this national headache. The people at the centre of it can’t even agree on who’s in charge.
A Wet’suwet’en woman appeared on CBC’s As It Happens Thursday and called an offer by the RCMP to leave the protest area a trick to gain concessions. To just about everyone else watching it looked like a goodwill gesture. By moving to Houston, B.C., the Mounties remain on Wet’suwet’en land, she said, and should leave there too — leave their detachment. For good? Unreasonable demands like that only amplify Canadians’ frustration.
Many Canadians are willing to cut the hereditary chiefs some slack, though not unreservedly since the Wet’suwet’en band council and councils in some 20 other First Nations along the pipeline route are all for the economic benefits that will flow from the development. In a region (like ours) where wretched Indigenous poverty persists, many finally see some hope.
It’s protests in support of the Wet’suwet’en occurring elsewhere that have many people’s dander up. These are the ones that are putting the brakes on much of the Canadian economy.
Freight and passenger trains have been parked affecting the lives and finances of millions of Canadians with no end in sight except the likelihood of shortages of all kinds of commodities and rising prices on what’s left.
A protest march in Thunder Bay Tuesday blocked downtown north side streets, though demonstrators steered clear of the nearby railways. The march was short and tame but much online reaction was hysterical, overtly racist and highly regrettable in a community trying to counter claims it is the racist centre of the country. Many others who gritted their teeth and waited for the march to pass cannot be faulted for feeling their government’s sincere efforts at reconciliation with Indigenous people are unrequited.
The gut feeling of many Canadians is that this has gone on long enough, the protesters have made their point, and it’s time to put an end to the blockades.
“Enforce the law,” said Scheer.
“We are not a kind of country where politicians get to tell police what to do in operational matters,” Trudeau replied.
Except that’s not quite right. Rick Parent, a criminology professor at Simon Fraser University who spent 30 years as a municipal police officer, told CBC there’s a difference between interfering in a criminal investigation and responding to a politically-motivated demonstration.
Instead, Trudeau is taking a calculated risk that he can wait out the problem while the force of public opinion weighs ever more heavily on the small groups of protesters who are holding up the country. That’s a bold gamble.
There are going to be other disputes with other groups of people who will look upon this gambit and see an opportunity to conduct their own form of disruption, to hold whatever jurisdiction they’re quarrelling with hostage in hopes the authorities will bend to their will.
As Jackson Doughart wrote in The National Post this week, “The rule of law is tough to build up but very easy to throw away.”
Why not just re-route the pipeline? Ironically, the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs offered Coastal GasLink an alternate route they said avoided cultural areas and salmon spawning grounds.
Coastal GasLink said it considered the route, among others, but rejected it because:
• it would extend the pipeline’s length by 89 kilometres, increasing both environmental impact and as much as $800 million in costs;
• the required pipeline diameter is too large to be safely installed in that corridor;
• it would impact four additional First Nations who had not been consulted and add a year or more delay to construction. The company spent six years assessing multiple routes and consulting First Nations — all of which are on-side — before deciding on this one that is “the most technically viable and (that) minimized impact to the environment,” said company president David Pfeiffer.
What’s a prime minister to do? Send in the cops to mollify the masses, or try to reason with a group of people who feel genuinely aggrieved by an energy approvals process that sounds reasonable, except to them? As for their supporters elsewhere, point made. Stand down. Let’s leave it to the Wet’suwet’en to sort out with encouragement from Ottawa.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
