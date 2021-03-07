By Ian Pattison
This is an updated version of a column that appeared in the print and online editions March 6.
OK, this is getting downright depressing. Despite determined, prolonged, frustrating, often lonely efforts by most people in the Thunder Bay area to beat back this pandemic, we’re no further ahead than we were a year ago. In fact, we’re in worse shape than ever.
The case count hit 397 Thursday, the highest yet, with a record 61 new cases that day alone. There were 48 new cases on Friday and 40 more on Saturday when the count sat at 386. The numbers don’t reflect the current lockdown imposed on the district March 1 because COVID-19 takes a couple of weeks to manifest itself. Which means that in the latter half of February, a lot of people were either being careless or, in the case of the homeless population, weren’t being found to be infected until it was too late.
We know that a treatment centre for homeless patients has been running above its capacity but at least public health authorities are keyed on that sector. It’s the others who are ruining it for the rest of us. They carry on as if they are immune, visiting, travelling, failing to heed basic prevention measures.
A person who thinks the rules do not apply to them is called a maverick. Let’s add entitled, egotistical, arrogant.
Repeated public health orders to restrict activities by varying degrees has got us nowhere -- except that we’d be in far worse shape if we hadn’t been careful as ordered. And it could get a lot worse. Data from a vaccine trial in South Africa showed not only that a rapidly-spreading coronavirus variant could dampen the effect of current vaccines, it could also evade natural immunity in people who had been previously infected.
Reuters interviewed 18 specialists who closely track the pandemic and all said this news undercuts their optimism. They now believe that SARS-CoV-2 will not only remain with us as an endemic virus, continuing to circulate in communities, but will likely cause a significant burden of illness and death for years to come. Which means we must do all that we can now to get the case count down and the vaccination rate up so that the variants have far fewer hosts to attack.
Most of us do what we’re told, following public health advice and ignoring the pitiful online posts by those who minimize the danger and subscribe to absurd conspiracy theories about what’s really behind all of this.
The district health unit remains painfully unwilling to share what’s behind developments like this week’s record surge in cases, so we are left to parse the numbers.
Of the 61 new cases Thursday, half were “close contact.” In other words, 30 people weren’t careful when in contact with others and spread the virus. Seven have “no known exposure” which is indicative of community spread. One case is tied to the ongoing outbreak at the District Jail where, aside from infection spreading inside, inmates are apparently let out without being adequately tested first. Twenty-three cases are “pending” -- being studied by health unit personnel.
It should be said that 52 cases were resolved as of Thursday, 52 Friday and 43 Saturday; otherwise, we’d be well above 400 cases today.
We are 21 days shy of one year since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Thunder Bay. Since then we have watched the caseload rise and fall but overall there has been a steady increase in the numbers. This comes despite repeated statements from health and political leaders literally pleading with people to stick to the plan -- mask, distance, cleanse.
On March 2, the district health unit finally seemed to get serious about using tools at its disposal beyond mere persuasion. Issuing a Class Order under Section 22 of the Health Protection and Promotion Act suggests that decisive enforcement is viewed as essential if we are to avoid a dramatic health emergency. But does it go far enough?
According to a statement issued by the health unit, this order “strengthens opportunities to quickly enforce self-isolation” amid high case numbers and the threat of virus variants lurking just outside the district.
“It is critical that all COVID-19 isolation and prevention measures be followed including self-isolation of individuals who have or may have the virus,” the statement says. “Unfortunately, there are some people who aren’t following public health direction. To date, we have taken an approach of progressive enforcement. This Class Order is an additional tool that will help with that.”
The health unit’s “enforcement partners” (read police and other personnel) will be empowered to enforce the order against any of the following who fail to isolate themselves from the public: confirmed or probable cases; those who are symptomatic or think they might be symptomatic, have been tested, are awaiting test results; close contacts of confirmed or probable cases; parents or guardians of children who meet any of these criteria.
“Failure to comply with this order is an offence for which someone can be charged or liable for a fine of $880 (ticket) to a maximum of $5,000 for every day or part of each day for which the offence occurs or continues,” the statement says.
The question is, how effective is this measure and how vigorously will it be enforced? How serious is the health unit about finding, monitoring, punishing those who flout the rules that most people are willing to follow, however reluctantly? What if a person has no possible hope of paying fines? What then? Is detention on the table?
That’s what Thunder Bay-River MP Marcus Powlowski wants to know. Never one to avoid harsh reality, the rookie Liberal MP said this week that he wants the province to get the health unit to issue a Section 35 health protection order allowing it to confine people who break isolation orders.
"I've heard [of] several instances whereby people who were either COVID positive or exceedingly high-risk of [being] COVID positive," Powlowski said in a statement, "and these people being told by public health to self-isolate, but not self-isolating but rather getting on the bus, going around town, talking to their friends, ending up at someone else's house. And certainly there's a lot of frustration that it would seem that we're unable or unwilling to require these people to stay in self-isolation."
Indeed, what is the health unit afraid of? Why wait to use the most effective protective measures that are available to it? Aren’t we past worrying about possibly identifying or offending someone who doesn’t care about endangering the health and lives of others in the community?
Powlowski told Tbnewswatch’s Gary Rinne about a person who had been partying and sleeping in the same room as two people who had COVID and refused to self-isolate. "After repeated calls to the public health and police" by his supervisor, "it seemed that their conclusion was that they couldn't do anything about it," he said.
The MP, who is a medical doctor, remains puzzled about the ministry’s unwillingness to use Section 35. The minister [of health] can do this. Why they haven't, I can't really understand."
A spokesperson for the ministry said that medical officers of health can only use Section 35 in situations that involve diseases that the ministry has classified as "virulent diseases" under the regulations. Isn’t a virus virulent by definition? Why are venereal diseases on the list but not COVID-19? Who’s setting these priorities?
Most people have had enough. It’s time to get serious. Use the law to the extent that it can be used. Stop coddling the scofflaws.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.