The Interview. That’s all that need be said to know what’s being talked about.
It was the same in 1995 when a then-jilted Princess Diana told journalist Martin Bashir, “There were three of us in this marriage,” referring to her husband’s mistress and future wife, Camilla Parker Bowles. She spoke of her struggles with bulimia. Royal insiders were leaking rumours about her to the British tabloid press, which is what all of this is really about. She questioned whether her husband had the “character” to be king.
We’ll come back to that important question but for now, skip ahead to this week. Diana’s son, Prince Harry, and his wife, actress Meghan Markle, have been royally excommunicated from “The Firm,” the Windsor family that carries on the centuries-old traditions of the British Royal Family. It is not a family that takes kindly to change.
When Diana sought to assert herself in even the most basic ways, she was shut down and eventually shut out. Two years after she dared speak truth to palace power she was dead, hounded into a Paris tunnel by a voracious tabloid press chasing her speeding Mercedes until it crashed.
This week, Harry told TV interviewer Oprah Winfrey that he saw the same scenario playing out with his wife. Markle who, like Diana, tried to drag the monarchy into modernity, felt trapped by the expectations of Royal living. When she entered that domain she had to give up her former life, including her car keys and passport.
A tabloid press that thrives on gossip turned its prying eyes on the new duchess, publishing a private letter she’d sent to her estranged father and dropping detestable innuendo about her bi-racial background until she felt suicidal. She asked palace personnel for medical help but, incredibly, was told that because she wasn’t a paid Royal, there was nothing they could do for her.
When she became pregnant, she said that someone in the family asked Harry “how dark’’ — dark-skinned — the child would be. Harry has said it wasn’t Queen Elizabeth or Prince Philip which leaves a small cast of viable suspects, primarily Prince Charles or his dull brothers, Andrew and Edward. Harry and Meghan wouldn’t say, but it was the last straw that sent them searching for new meaning in life while trying to continue their duty to the old one to some extent.
They’d found no one in the palace willing to defend Meghan against a tirade of abuse and lies in the press because, Harry said, “I also am acutely aware of where my family stand and how scared they are of the tabloids turning on them.”
And so in 2019, with new baby Archie, they split for Canada because, as Meghan put it, “the Commonwealth is a huge part of the monarchy, and I lived in Canada, which is a Commonwealth country, for seven years (working on the popular TV series, Suits) . . . I would say 60 per cent, 70 per cent of (the Commonwealth) is people of colour, right?” Wouldn’t Meghan be viewed as a natural asset to the family, Harry wondered. He could not have been more wrong.
Once set up in a house in Vancouver the pair sought to continue to serve the Royal Family as junior members do, periodically when called upon, unlike senior Royals who are on duty 27/7.
Harry is sixth in line to the throne so that wasn’t going to happen. The couple’s British security detail would be brought home and their titles surrendered. Harry said he was cut off from his portion of the vast family fortune.
Canada wasn’t much help. Late last February, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair announced that the RCMP had been providing part-time security but that it would soon be wound down “in keeping with their change in status.” Titles, not threats.
By this time, the Daily Mail had revealed the couple’s exact address and, with a pandemic travel lockdown looming, Harry said he realized they could be sealed into danger. Death threats against them are not uncommon. So they accepted an invitation from American media mogul Tyler Perry to use his California home as a temporary refuge, with security. Soon after they bought their own home in Santa Barbara.
With no more Royal income, the couple created their own foundation that focuses on non-profit causes and creative media ventures with the likes of Netflix and Spotify. Every bit the modern royals, but no longer officially the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Two questions remain. First, who is pulling the strings on this drama? One cannot imagine it is the Queen who eschews controversy. Her private secretary, Sir Edward Young, and Prince Charles’s private secretary, Clive Alderton, are regarded to have assumed too much power over decision making after Christopher Geidt, the Queen’s former private secretary, was forced out in 2017 by Charles and Prince Edward.
Camilla Tominey writes in The Telegraph this week that they made a grave error: “They thought he wielded too much influence but as the transition has gone on … senior aides have stepped even further forward in the institution. The Royals now find themselves approving decisions that have already been made.”
Prince Harry, it seems, was unable to overcome someone’s conclusion that Meghan didn’t fit the palace mould.
In a statement following the interview, the Queen said: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously by the family privately.
“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.’’
We are left to wonder whose “recollections may vary’’ -- Harry and Meghan’s or the unnamed Royal who is said to have asked about the skin tone of a biracial baby.
The other question is what will become of the monarchy once Elizabeth, now 94, dies and the throne goes to Charles. Some 30 million people watched the interview, confirming global interest in the Royals is unwavering. But several Commonwealth countries have already severed formal ties with the Royal Family and there is a constant drumbeat for Canada to do the same. Charles is a bit of an oddball and can be cold and calculating, most unlike his beloved mother. She is the glue that holds this thing together; without her it just might fall apart.
Or, as Tony Burman wrote Friday in the Toronto Star, “In contrast, the popularity of (Charles’s) older son William has never been higher. In a YouGov poll released last month in Britain, his approval rating was 75 per cent,” 30 points higher than his father.
“So, given the fragile state of the monarchy, why wouldn’t Charles do the selfless act and stand aside in favour of his son William?”
The monarchy is a vital and largely valued piece of Canada’s history and tradition (a certain vice-regal astronaut notwithstanding). It is interwoven in our system of government and untying that knot will be difficult. Will Parliament and all 10 provinces and territories agree to a constitutional amendment? Not likely.
The drama that is Harry and Meghan will fade from public interest, but persistent questions about Canada’s ties to the British throne are only likely to intensify.
