Kyle Rittenhouse is pictured in a police cadet uniform with his mother, Wendy, in Antioch, Ill. The 17-year-old is accused of shooting and killing two protesters and injuring a third on Tuesday in nearby Kenosha, Wis., where he allegedly opened fire after a protester threw a plastic bag at him, a criminal complaint says. He had joined groups of armed civilians who said they were protecting local businesses. Kenosha has been the centre of protests since Aug. 22 when a police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, seven times in the back. President Donald Trump plans to visit Kenosha on Tuesday.