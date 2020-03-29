BY IAN PATTISON
This new coronavirus can cause more than COVID-19. It also has the apparent ability to infect political thinking.
As hospitals pleaded for supplies, business failures loomed, and layoffs led to a million new EI applications, Canada’s government prepared a vast aid package. By all accounts it seemed federal leaders were doing their best to respond quickly and effectively. But when the $107-billion plan was revealed to a special sitting of Parliament, opposition parties were surprised to see that it was “sweeping in discretion and duration,” as columnist John Ivison wrote. It allowed the finance minister to tax, spend and borrow with impunity, but without parliamentary approval, until the end of (BEGIN ITAL) next (END ITAL) year.
The government said it needed flexibility to increase benefits or cut taxes without returning for parliamentary approval. It does need to be nimble in this crisis, but 21 months with no spending oversight is excessive.
Conservatives saw the Liberals falling into old habits and, playing a game of their own, promptly leaked the draft bill to the media.
Ivison likened the initial Liberal response to Captain Renault entering Rick’s Café in Casablanca to discover illicit gambling, pronouncing themselves shocked, shocked that anyone could suggest they were taking advantage of a crisis for partisan gain.
Ultimately, the final draft included shortening the period during which the cabinet has special spending powers and requires regular reports on spending to Commons committees. That is reasonable and Canadians can now look forward to quick delivery of needed assistance on many levels.
In Ottawa each morning, Prime Minister Trudeau appears alone for a briefing. He is calm, measured and prepared. In Washington each afternoon, President Donald Trump appears for a briefing. He is calm until a reporter’s question makes him agitated. He is measured until he goes off script. He is never prepared because he clearly does not understand the gravity of the situation.
After finally seeming to come around to the warnings of his own health advisers, Trump is now wavering on fears the American economy will collapse. He boasts about how strong it was going into this thing. Which means it has immense capacity to weather it.
Now Trump wants America “open for business” again soon which could automatically kill many more people (the border closure with Canada now feels awfully reassuring) and further wreck the economy in the view of many experts.
The depth of Trump’s malfeasance is seen in his wild assertion that deaths caused by a poor economy "definitely would be in far greater numbers than the numbers that we're talking about with regard to the virus."
And so he says he wants most of the country “opened up” by April 30 (forced by facts to extend the goal from April 12) while the World Health Organization sees the U.S. as the next epicentre of the pandemic.
Trump’s own aid bill was laden with gifts for business but lighter on help for individual Americans. Finally, early Wednesday morning, about the same time a truce was reached in Ottawa, the White House and Senate announced a compromise on a roughly $2-trillion stimulus bill, after Republicans agreed to add oversight requirements to a $500-billion corporate aid fund.
Trump’s longstanding ties to the cruise industry were on full display when he identified cruise lines as among the first in line for aid. These are not U.S. companies. They are incorporated and flagged overseas. A large number of cruise ship employees are from Europe, the Caribbean islands and the Philippines. These companies are not big job creators for U.S. citizens in the way that other bailout targets like Boeing or airlines are.
Most importantly, they pay basically zero federal income tax. So they don’t deserve tax-dollar bailouts. They can take loans at today’s rock-bottom rates using their assets as collateral. But they’re getting aid, thanks to Trump, while New York and Louisiana plead for medical supplies.
New York Times health reporter Donald McNeil writes: “If it were possible to wave a magic wand and make all [people] freeze in place for 14 days while sitting six feet apart, epidemiologists say, the whole epidemic would sputter to a halt.”
Instead, we have had a range of approaches across the world that have grown more stringent only as numbers rose instead of in anticipation of that very thing. As a result, the virus has gained a foothold nearly everywhere.
Infectious disease experts say it is believed Canada had community transmission as early as March 1. Dr. Michael Warner, medical director of critical care at Toronto’s Michael Garron Hospital, says Canada should have enforced a mandatory lockdown from coast to coast at least a week ago. Now we’re playing catch-up and before long, he says, “everyone will know someone who has COVID-19.”
The latest failure occurred as Canadians returned home from March Break. It should have been mandatory that passengers be rigorously questioned and temperatures taken before boarding aircraft. Cabin crew should have been required to convey a federal imperative that passengers go straight home and stay home. Instead, we’ve had multiple reports of travellers going home, then going out to shop.
The federal government started enforcing 14-day quarantines on travellers returning to Canada at midnight Wednesday. Mandatory isolation comes with the potential for fines or arrests for violations. Most people were back on the weekend of March 21-22 when the break ended. This new enforcement began March 25.
Gaps like this are what the coronavirus uses to attack us.
Dr. Stewart Kennedy, executive vice-president of medicine at Thunder Bay’s regional hospital, and other local health officials have warned that the virus was almost certainly here in the community already. They’ve been operating under that assumption, which was proven correct on Friday with news of the city’s first COVID-19 diagnosis. Since then there have been two more. With other yet-to-be confirmed cases almost certainly in town, it is only a matter of time before it spreads further — unnecessarily — through those who didn’t take physical distancing and cleanliness seriously.
The biggest threat to those doing all the right things is being infected by someone suffering from ‘rules schmules-itis’ — Thunder Bay’s most persistent disease.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
